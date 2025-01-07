News 9

NK launches hypersonic missile

[Anchor]

This is the video of the launch of a new hypersonic ballistic missile that North Korea revealed today (1.7).

It is similar to the hypersonic missile 'Hwasong-16 Na' that was unveiled last April.

North Korea claims that the gliding part separated from the projectile reached a maximum altitude of 99.8 km at a speed of 12 times the speed of sound, and a secondary maximum altitude of 42.5 km.

Unlike the parabolic trajectory of ballistic missiles that our existing defense systems have primarily responded to, this missile flew differently, and notably, the secondary maximum altitude is 'between' the high-altitude defense system and the low-altitude defense system established by South Korea and the United States.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the altitudes claimed by North Korea are likely to be 'deceptive', meaning false, but it seems clear that the performance of North Korea's hypersonic missiles is advancing.

Kim Gi-hwa reports on the intentions behind North Korea's resumption of missile launches after a two-month hiatus.

[Report]

North Korea has widely publicized this test launch.

[North Korea's Korean Central TV: "The Missile Bureau of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea successfully conducted a test launch of a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile on January 6."]

They also publicly displayed the presence of Chairman Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae, as if to showcase their success.

Chairman Kim emphasized that this launch is for 'enhancing nuclear war deterrence' and is for self-defense, not an attack.

By showcasing their 'nuclear capabilities', they hinted at their intention to seek recognition as a nuclear power in the international community.

While mentioning the Pacific, where the U.S. military base in Guam is located, they used vague expressions like 'any adversaries' without directly referring to the United States.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "By omitting 'U.S. imperialism' in explaining what the hypersonic missile is for, they are indicating that they do not want to provoke the U.S. right now and are trying to leave some diplomatic space for engagement."]

Our military has been monitoring North Korea's preparations for the launch of medium-range hypersonic missiles since three weeks ago.

However, North Korea chose to conduct the launch yesterday (1.6), just two weeks before the inauguration of the Trump administration, while U.S. Secretary of State Blinken was visiting South Korea.

In response, the South Korean government assessed that North Korea intends to assert its presence to the United States.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

