News 9

Self-probe criticism causes exits

입력 2025.01.08 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There has been strong criticism of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 'self-investigation' regarding the formation of the accident investigation committee.

In light of this controversy, both the minister and the chair of the accident investigation committee have expressed their intention to resign.

They have also stated their commitment to ensuring the independence and transparency of the investigation committee.

Lee Ji-eun reports.

[Report]

The Aviation Investigation Committee is investigating the cause of the disaster.

The chair is a former official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the permanent member is the head of the aviation policy division of the ministry.

As criticism arose over the ministry, which is responsible for airport facility management, leading the accident investigation, Minister Park Sang-woo took the initiative to announce that he would exclude ministry officials from the investigation.

The chair will resign, while the head of the aviation policy division will maintain his position as a permanent member but will be excluded from the investigation duties.

[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "There is absolutely no reason to receive unnecessary misunderstandings as a former ministry official, so the chair of the accident investigation committee proactively expressed his intention to resign today."]

He also expressed his intention to resign from his ministerial position.

[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Given that such a significant accident has occurred, it is only right for the responsible minister to resign and take responsibility, isn't it? I say this in that context..."]

With the chair position now vacant, the accident investigation committee will have to be led by four non-permanent members for the time being.

The ministry has stated that it will quickly proceed with the committee restructuring process, including the appointment of a new chair, but the chair requires presidential appointment.

The ministry explained that the direct investigation of the accident is being conducted by field investigators, so there will be no disruption, and for the time being, one of the non-permanent members will act as the chair.

KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Self-probe criticism causes exits
    • 입력 2025-01-08 00:06:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

There has been strong criticism of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 'self-investigation' regarding the formation of the accident investigation committee.

In light of this controversy, both the minister and the chair of the accident investigation committee have expressed their intention to resign.

They have also stated their commitment to ensuring the independence and transparency of the investigation committee.

Lee Ji-eun reports.

[Report]

The Aviation Investigation Committee is investigating the cause of the disaster.

The chair is a former official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the permanent member is the head of the aviation policy division of the ministry.

As criticism arose over the ministry, which is responsible for airport facility management, leading the accident investigation, Minister Park Sang-woo took the initiative to announce that he would exclude ministry officials from the investigation.

The chair will resign, while the head of the aviation policy division will maintain his position as a permanent member but will be excluded from the investigation duties.

[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "There is absolutely no reason to receive unnecessary misunderstandings as a former ministry official, so the chair of the accident investigation committee proactively expressed his intention to resign today."]

He also expressed his intention to resign from his ministerial position.

[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Given that such a significant accident has occurred, it is only right for the responsible minister to resign and take responsibility, isn't it? I say this in that context..."]

With the chair position now vacant, the accident investigation committee will have to be led by four non-permanent members for the time being.

The ministry has stated that it will quickly proceed with the committee restructuring process, including the appointment of a new chair, but the chair requires presidential appointment.

The ministry explained that the direct investigation of the accident is being conducted by field investigators, so there will be no disruption, and for the time being, one of the non-permanent members will act as the chair.

KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.