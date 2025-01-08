Self-probe criticism causes exits

동영상 고정 취소

There has been strong criticism of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 'self-investigation' regarding the formation of the accident investigation committee.



In light of this controversy, both the minister and the chair of the accident investigation committee have expressed their intention to resign.



They have also stated their commitment to ensuring the independence and transparency of the investigation committee.



Lee Ji-eun reports.



The Aviation Investigation Committee is investigating the cause of the disaster.



The chair is a former official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the permanent member is the head of the aviation policy division of the ministry.



As criticism arose over the ministry, which is responsible for airport facility management, leading the accident investigation, Minister Park Sang-woo took the initiative to announce that he would exclude ministry officials from the investigation.



The chair will resign, while the head of the aviation policy division will maintain his position as a permanent member but will be excluded from the investigation duties.



[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "There is absolutely no reason to receive unnecessary misunderstandings as a former ministry official, so the chair of the accident investigation committee proactively expressed his intention to resign today."]



He also expressed his intention to resign from his ministerial position.



[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Given that such a significant accident has occurred, it is only right for the responsible minister to resign and take responsibility, isn't it? I say this in that context..."]



With the chair position now vacant, the accident investigation committee will have to be led by four non-permanent members for the time being.



The ministry has stated that it will quickly proceed with the committee restructuring process, including the appointment of a new chair, but the chair requires presidential appointment.



The ministry explained that the direct investigation of the accident is being conducted by field investigators, so there will be no disruption, and for the time being, one of the non-permanent members will act as the chair.



KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



