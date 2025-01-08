NVIDIA CEO unveils AI robotics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, held in Las Vegas, USA, will open in just a few hours.



NVIDIA is the absolute powerhouse of AI chips.



CEO Jensen Huang stated in his keynote speech that " the Chat GPT moment for general robotics is just round the corner ."



Attention is focused on what innovative changes this will bring to the field of robotics.



Our reporter, Kye Hyun-woo, is on the site.



[Report]



Dressed in his trademark leather jacket, Jensen Huang appeared alongside a dozen robots.



[Jensen Huang/NVIDIA CEO: "My friends"]



With the phrase "the Chat GPT moment for general robotics is just round the corner," Jensen Huang explained his vision for the future of artificial intelligence technology.



[Jensen Huang/NVIDIA CEO: "The 'ChatGPT' moment for general robotics is just round the corner. It's going to make it possible for us in the next several years to see very rapid breakthroughs."]



He announced plans to bring AI, which has been operating in online and virtual environments, into the real physical world through robotics and autonomous driving, introducing a new AI development platform called 'Cosmos.'



While existing AI models require significant time and money, using 'Cosmos' will drastically reduce the processing time needed for developing robots and autonomous vehicles.



[Jensen Huang/NVIDIA CEO: "With this physical AI, there are many downstream things we could do as a result."]



He also unveiled the appearance of future autonomous vehicles, indicating that he sees the ultimate goal of AI technology as being in industries with physical entities, and he expressed his intention to seize this opportunity.



In front of the audience, he created a lively scene by showcasing a new platform device based on Blackwell, equipped with hundreds of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) modules.



As you can see, the venue was packed with people who came to see CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech, as you can see.



[Dennis Paresa/Security Personnel: "I've been here 10 years and I've never seen a line this big in my life. It's like somebody is here to see God today."]



As major AI companies continue to announce innovative AI technologies, our companies showcased a wide range of AI home products that encompass both appliances and daily life.



This is Kye Hyun-woo reporting from Las Vegas for KBS News.



