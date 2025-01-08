News 9

Lunar New Year break may be 6 days

입력 2025.01.08 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government and the ruling party have decided to push for designating Monday, January 27, as a temporary public holiday just before the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

If this happens, the holiday could last for six days.

The intention is to boost domestic consumption, but there are also counterarguments.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

This year's Lunar New Year holiday is from January 28 to 30.

It falls from Tuesday to Thursday.

With Monday, the 27th, sandwiched in between, if it is designated as a temporary public holiday, people could have six days off starting from the weekend.

The government and the ruling party plan to discuss this agenda at a high-level party-government meeting tomorrow (1.8).

While the government is still in the process of reviewing the proposal, the ruling party is actively demanding the designation of a temporary public holiday.

If one takes leave on the 31st as well, it would create a '9-day holiday', which is expected to stimulate consumer sentiment as domestic travel and shopping increase.

[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Economic Research Institute: "The spending scale for sending gifts to family, relatives, and acquaintances tends to increase. I believe there will be some effect on boosting domestic consumption."]

Last year, the government also designated National Armed Forces Day as a temporary public holiday.

In 2023, October 2, which falls between the Chuseok holiday and The National Foundation Day, was also made a temporary public holiday.

This has been a common strategy used to stimulate domestic consumption.

However, there are no verified survey results regarding the effectiveness of boosting consumption.

There are counterarguments that it merely leads to early spending of money that would be used later, resulting in little effect.

The controversy over 'discrimination' against small business owners and employees who find it difficult to take time off may also arise again.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lunar New Year break may be 6 days
    • 입력 2025-01-08 00:06:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government and the ruling party have decided to push for designating Monday, January 27, as a temporary public holiday just before the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

If this happens, the holiday could last for six days.

The intention is to boost domestic consumption, but there are also counterarguments.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

This year's Lunar New Year holiday is from January 28 to 30.

It falls from Tuesday to Thursday.

With Monday, the 27th, sandwiched in between, if it is designated as a temporary public holiday, people could have six days off starting from the weekend.

The government and the ruling party plan to discuss this agenda at a high-level party-government meeting tomorrow (1.8).

While the government is still in the process of reviewing the proposal, the ruling party is actively demanding the designation of a temporary public holiday.

If one takes leave on the 31st as well, it would create a '9-day holiday', which is expected to stimulate consumer sentiment as domestic travel and shopping increase.

[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Economic Research Institute: "The spending scale for sending gifts to family, relatives, and acquaintances tends to increase. I believe there will be some effect on boosting domestic consumption."]

Last year, the government also designated National Armed Forces Day as a temporary public holiday.

In 2023, October 2, which falls between the Chuseok holiday and The National Foundation Day, was also made a temporary public holiday.

This has been a common strategy used to stimulate domestic consumption.

However, there are no verified survey results regarding the effectiveness of boosting consumption.

There are counterarguments that it merely leads to early spending of money that would be used later, resulting in little effect.

The controversy over 'discrimination' against small business owners and employees who find it difficult to take time off may also arise again.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.