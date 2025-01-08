Canadian PM resigns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The process of officially certifying Donald Trump's election as the next President of the United States has been completed in Congress.



["Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes."]



The defeated candidate, Harris, ironically had to announce Trump's election in her capacity as president of the Senate, stating that a peaceful transfer of power is a fundamental principle of democracy.



What was it like four years ago?



At that time, Trump did not acknowledge his defeat.



His supporters rioted in Congress.



However, Trump, who has regained power, plans to pardon them, calling them patriots.



The storm of Trump's second term, which is expected to be stronger, is already being confirmed before his inauguration.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has faced ridicule as a governor of the U.S. and under tariff pressure, has announced his resignation.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The decision of Prime Minister Trudeau, who has led Canada for over nine years, came amid domestic and international challenges.



With high inflation, an economic crisis, and immigration issues shaking public sentiment, it is interpreted that he chose to resign in the face of a no-confidence crisis.



[Justin Trudeau/Prime Minister of Canada: "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process."]



However, it is analyzed that the decisive trigger was pulled by President-elect Trump.



Earlier, when President-elect Trump threatened a 25% "tariff bomb," Prime Minister Trudeau's position was shaken.



During a meeting last November, where he discussed countermeasures, he was mocked with comments like, "Become the 51st state of the U.S."



As the pride of the Canadian people was hurt, the resignation of his close ally, former Deputy Prime Minister Freeland, due to disagreements ignited calls for his resignation.



[Justin Trudeau/Prime Minister of Canada: "And it has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election."]



President-elect Trump continued to mock until the end.



He stated that if Canada merged with the U.S., tariffs would disappear and taxes would be significantly reduced, and that it would be safe from threats like Chinese ships.



As the aftershock of the "tariff bomb" threat emerges, concerns are growing that he will apply strategic tariff pressure on other allies after taking office.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



