Stepmother gets 30 years

[Anchor]

A stepmother who was on trial for abusing her 12-year-old son to the point of causing his death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In the retrial ordered by the Supreme Court, the court significantly increased the sentence, stating that there was intent to kill.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

In February 2023, a 12-year-old elementary school student was found dead in an apartment in Incheon.

He was covered in bruises and weighed only 30 kg.

The stepmother, in her 40s, identified as Lee, was charged with abusing her son over 11 months, leading to his death.

[Lee/Feb. 2023: "(Don't you feel sorry for the child?) I have only remorse for the child."

The first and second trial courts ruled that Lee did not have intent to kill and sentenced her to 17 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death. However, the Supreme Court sent the case back, stating that there was a possibility of recognizing indirect intent.

In the retrial, the court found that Lee had intent to kill.

It applied the heavier charge of child abuse murder instead of child abuse resulting in death, sentencing her to 30 years in prison.

The court stated, "Abuse against physically and emotionally vulnerable children must be severely punished," and noted that "the defendant was aware of or could foresee the possibility and danger of the child's death."

Lee's claim that her stepson died due to deteriorating health from ADHD medication was not accepted.

Immediately after the verdict, the biological mother of the deceased child stated, "I hope this case can serve as a precedent that brings light to many children."

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

