News 9

Heavy snow paralyzes U.S.

[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall has hit the Midwestern region of the United States, causing widespread damage.

Thousands of flights have been canceled, and there have been fatalities.

Some states have declared a state of emergency, and a severe cold wave is also forecasted, raising concerns about further damage.

Hong Jin-ah reports.

[Report]

A cargo truck sliding on an icy road lost control and crashed into the guardrail.

Another cargo truck reduced its speed but skidded across lanes.

[James Lastetter/Resident of Virginia, USA: "And I'm out here trying to conquer this hill that the snow definitely has locked in. And my four-wheel drive has broke down so I'm using a two-wheel drive with chains. And hopefully I can get out today."]

Heavy snowfall has fallen in the midwest of the United States.

Washington D.C. received up to 20 centimeters of snow.

Federal government agencies and schools have closed their doors.

[Nate Zimmerman/Citizen of Ohio, USA: "It’s similar to a ghost town. I mean, a lot of companies are shut down, restaurants are shut down that you don't really expect to be shut down. I work for a company that never shuts down and we're shut down."]

Over 8,000 flights have been canceled or delayed.

Not only the skies but also some highways have been closed, and many train services have been canceled.

Hundreds of traffic accidents have occurred across the country, leaving thousands stranded on the roads.

In some states, power outages have left hundreds of thousands shivering in the cold.

States like Maryland and Virginia have declared a state of emergency.

So far, at least five people have been reported dead due to the heavy snowfall across the United States.

The National Weather Service predicts that a dangerous cold wave will follow the snowfall due to the southward movement of the Arctic jet stream.

This is Hong Jin-ah from KBS News.

