News 9

Thai victim of crash honored

입력 2025.01.08 (00:30)

[Anchor]

The remains of a Thai national who lost their life in the Jeju Air passenger plane tragedy have returned to their family in Thailand.

The family has begun funeral proceedings to honor their beloved one.

Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports from Thailand.

[Report]

The daughter who was supposed to go to Korea has returned in an urn.

The youngest daughter, who had been the pillar of the family since she got a job in Korea seven years ago, was honored by her father, who decorated the mourning area with her bright smiling photos and flowers.

[Boonchuay Duangmanee/Father of Jongluk: "I am relieved that my daughter can finally return to her hometown where her siblings and I are."]

On the first night after Jongluk's return, a funeral ceremony attended only by family and neighbors is held, accompanied by prayers for her peaceful rebirth.

[Chokchai Duangmanee/Brother of Jongluk: "My sister was always helpful to others and was kind to everyone. This house was built by my sister for our mother before she passed away."]

The next morning, family and neighbors gather to prepare for the arrival of mourners.

Having returned to her beloved hometown, Jongluk is expected to rest in peace after meeting with family and loved ones until Jan. 10.

[Ratdawan Buntan/Aunt of Jongluk: "I really miss her; she was so kind and lovely. Just two days before returning to Korea, we had a conversation."]

After enduring the shock and sorrow of the sudden accident, the father is now preparing for the farewell to his daughter.

[Boonchuay Duangmanee/Father of Jongluk: "Dad forgives all the words and actions you (Jongluk) have done to me. I hope you are happy wherever you are."]

The remains of another Thai victim, Sirithon, were laid to rest in a memorial park in the country after a funeral held on Jan. 5.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Udon Thani, Thailand.

