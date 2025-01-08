News 9

Kim Hye-seong's bright chance

입력 2025.01.08 (00:30) 수정 2025.01.08 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

Could it be that Kim Hye-seong's competition for a starting position, which seemed challenging, has unexpectedly taken a positive turn?

The LA Dodgers' starting second baseman, Gavin Lux, has been traded to Cincinnati.

The LA Dodgers are reported to have completed a trade sending Lux to Cincinnati in exchange for outfielder Mike Sirota and a rookie draft pick.

A local media outlet stated that Lux and Kim Hye-seong are both in their mid-20s and are left-handed infielders, but the Dodgers used Lux as a trade card due to potential issues with his knee after surgery.

Just three days after acquiring Kim Hye-seong, the Dodgers have temporarily vacated the starting second baseman position.

While there is still fierce competition with players like Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas, the removal of a strong competitor has increased Kim Hye-seong's chances of becoming a starter.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Hye-seong's bright chance
    • 입력 2025-01-08 00:30:40
    • 수정2025-01-08 00:31:04
    News 9
Could it be that Kim Hye-seong's competition for a starting position, which seemed challenging, has unexpectedly taken a positive turn?

The LA Dodgers' starting second baseman, Gavin Lux, has been traded to Cincinnati.

The LA Dodgers are reported to have completed a trade sending Lux to Cincinnati in exchange for outfielder Mike Sirota and a rookie draft pick.

A local media outlet stated that Lux and Kim Hye-seong are both in their mid-20s and are left-handed infielders, but the Dodgers used Lux as a trade card due to potential issues with his knee after surgery.

Just three days after acquiring Kim Hye-seong, the Dodgers have temporarily vacated the starting second baseman position.

While there is still fierce competition with players like Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas, the removal of a strong competitor has increased Kim Hye-seong's chances of becoming a starter.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.