Kim Hye-seong's bright chance

Could it be that Kim Hye-seong's competition for a starting position, which seemed challenging, has unexpectedly taken a positive turn?



The LA Dodgers' starting second baseman, Gavin Lux, has been traded to Cincinnati.



The LA Dodgers are reported to have completed a trade sending Lux to Cincinnati in exchange for outfielder Mike Sirota and a rookie draft pick.



A local media outlet stated that Lux and Kim Hye-seong are both in their mid-20s and are left-handed infielders, but the Dodgers used Lux as a trade card due to potential issues with his knee after surgery.



Just three days after acquiring Kim Hye-seong, the Dodgers have temporarily vacated the starting second baseman position.



While there is still fierce competition with players like Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas, the removal of a strong competitor has increased Kim Hye-seong's chances of becoming a starter.



