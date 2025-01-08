News 9

Sonny and Tottenham extend 1 year

[Anchor]

The future of Son Heung-min, which has heated up the European football transfer market, has been settled with a one-year contract extension with his team Tottenham.

Tottenham officially announced a short while ago that Son Heung-min's contract is valid until the summer of 2026.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom reports.

[Report]

The tug-of-war between Son Heung-min and Tottenham over whether to stay or leave has resulted in a short-term contract extension.

Tottenham announced through social media that they are exercising the contract extension option for Son Heung-min, stating that the contract is now valid until the summer of 2026.

The extension option mentioned by the club is a clause mutually agreed upon when the last contract was signed in 2021, which allows for an automatic extension of the contract for one year after its expiration if the option is activated.

Therefore, this is quite different from the multi-year contract that the player desired.

The reason Tottenham activated the option to extend the contract by only one year is analyzed to be due to concerns about Son Heung-min's age as he turns 33, and to be able to receive a transfer fee in the transfer market through the contract extension.

[Park Chan-ha/KBS Football Commentator: "It is difficult to bring in a player who can immediately replace Son Heung-min, and by extending the contract for one year, it leaves enough room to generate transfer fee revenue in the future."]

Fans are criticizing the club for not adequately treating Son Heung-min, who has dedicated nearly ten years to Tottenham and has left various significant records.

Amid the disappointment of a short-term contract extension, Son Heung-min will challenge for his eighth goal of the season in the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool the day after tomorrow.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

공지·정정

