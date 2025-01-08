News 9

Korea football election halted

[Anchor]

The election for the 55th president of the Korea Football Association, which was just a day away, has been abruptly suspended.

This decision comes after the court accepted a request for an injunction to prohibit the election, filed by candidate Huh Jung-moo, citing unfairness in the election process.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Huh Jung-moo strongly protested on Jan. 3, claiming that the election process for the president of the football association was unfair and opaque.

[Huh Jung-moo/Football Association Presidential Candidate: "I can say that it is the height of opacity that even the names of the eight-member committee, including the chairperson of the election management committee, cannot be disclosed."]

Candidate Huh filed for an injunction, stating that the election being held on a tilted playing field should be halted, and the Seoul Central District Court accepted this request.

The Seoul Central District Court stated that the football association did not disclose who the members of the committee managing the election were, making it impossible to verify whether it was composed in accordance with regulations, and it could not confirm whether the drawing of the electoral group was conducted objectively and transparently.

Additionally, it pointed out that the electoral group, which should consist of 194 members, was only made up of 173 due to non-consent to personal information, which is also problematic.

On the eve of the election, candidate Chung Mong-gyu, who promised to donate 5 billion won of his personal funds, has seen his commitment overshadowed by this court decision, plunging the election into uncertainty.

However, the election date remains a variable.

If the election is held after Jan. 13, candidate Huh Jung-moo, who will be over 70 years old, may lose his eligibility to run due to age restrictions.

Candidate Huh stated that he acted for the greater good and will monitor the situation.

[Huh Jung-moo: "I am not fighting for my position. Even if it doesn't go well for me, the next person should be able to conduct a proper election under fair conditions..."]

The search for a leader to guide Korean football into a new four years has now drifted into a state of 'unfairness.'

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

