Coach Kim marks Vietnam victory

Kim Sang-sik, the coach who has brought Vietnam to the top of Southeast Asian football, has made headlines by expressing his longing for the Jeonbuk fans who once shouted for him to leave.



Coach Kim Sang-sik, who celebrated the victory with a lively ceremony, also revealed his pride in his dance skills, claiming to be the best in the world.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Coach Kim Sang-sik confidently raised the championship trophy as he appeared at Hanoi Airport.



In the heated atmosphere where the national team received medals from the Prime Minister of Vietnam, he felt the reality of recreating the "Ssal-Dink" myth.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "I am the number one coach in K League, the number one coach in Southeast Asia, and the coach of the Vietnam national football team, Kim Sang-sik. It feels like I have written a drama, and now I feel good that I can eat pho without worrying."]



Kim Sang-sik revealed that he thought of Jeonbuk, which he had to leave disgracefully at the moment of confirming the victory.



["Kim Sang-sik, out!"]



He emphasized that he is still alive, having overcome the regrets left in his coaching career and written a dramatic turnaround.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "I was even called a fool, but I think I have proven that I am still alive and well. I sometimes miss the shouts for me to leave."]



His dance skills, which became a hot topic during Jeonbuk's victory celebration, also worked on the Southeast Asian stage.



He expressed his pride in being the best in the world when it comes to dance skills.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "They like it more here. The Vietnamese people and the players... The players said they didn't want to dance, but they asked me to dance once... I am the number one coach in the world when it comes to dancing."]



Coach Kim, who even received congratulations from the original "Ssal-Dink," Park Hang-seo, conveyed New Year's greetings to domestic fans in Vietnamese.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "Hello. Happy New Year."]



This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News.



