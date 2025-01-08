News 9

SK wins 5th straight game

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, the leading SK and the third-place KOGAS faced off without any 'clutch players.'

SK, missing Kim Sun-hyung, achieved a five-game winning streak led by the performances of Warney and Ahn Young-jun.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

KOGAS was missing Nicholson, Belangel, and Kim Nak-hyun all at once.

However, they persistently chased the leading SK with what is called 'gum basketball,' spearheaded by Jung Sung-woo, Lee Dae-heon, and Jeon Hyun-woo's three-pointers.

The deciding factor in the fourth quarter, which started with a six-point difference, was whether there was a clutch player in the critical moments.

[Chun Hee-chul/SK Coach: "This is the critical moment! We need to defend here and push ahead."]

SK had Warney, the star of Jamsil.

Responding to the opponent's defense, which focused on the floater, he countered with precise jump shots and steadily increased the score gap by adding free throws to his inside scoring.

Ahn Young-jun also joined in at this point.

He scored at crucial moments, shaking off KOGAS's pursuit.

On the other hand, KOGAS struggled to find their rhythm due to absence of injured players, including Jeon Hyun-woo, and continued mistakes.

With Warney scoring 22 points and Ahn Young-jun contributing 15 points, both playing key roles as clutch players, SK defeated KOGAS by eight points and reached the 20-win mark first with a five-game winning streak.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "I thought, 'I need to focus and do it properly,' and even if it didn't work out, being proactive seemed to pay off."]

Meanwhile, KOGAS, which ended their winning streak, has dropped to a tie for third place with KT.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

