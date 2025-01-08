News Today

[News Today] “OBSTRUCTORS WILL BE ARRESTED”

입력 2025.01.08 (15:52) 수정 2025.01.08 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The arrest warrant's validity is extended, yet its execution remains doubtful. With the Presidential Security Service fortifying the residence, police are now contemplating on immediate arrests of the members should obstructions recur.

[REPORT]
A white iron gate is the first entryway to the presidential residence.

Several buses are placed in front and behind the gate.

Sharp barbed wire fences are installed at a place where officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to bypass the front gate the other day.

The Presidential Security Service has fortified the residence by reinforcing the facilities.

Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, emphasized that they will prepare more thoroughly for the second execution of the arrest warrant.

Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO
We will prepare thoroughly with resolute determination so that the second execution of the arrest warrant would be our last.

The police are reviewing a plan to arrest PSS officers on the spot if they try to stop warrant execution again.

In that case, PSS officers may be punished for obstructing the performance of official duties.

If someone gets injured during the blocking process, the perpetrator would be sentenced to a prison term without fine.

Police Special Operation Unit may be deployed as there is a great number of PSS officers who are highly trained and experienced.

Min Gwan-ki/ Ex-Chair, Korean Nat’l Police Workers Council (On MBC Radio)
Police Special Operation Unit could use a helicopter or some other means to go behind the third barrier line.

Another variable is President Yoon Suk Yeol's response.

He could ask a court to debate the rightfulness of his arrest, but this option is available only after he accepts warrant execution.

Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
Not executing a warrant issued by a court is a serious threat and challenge to rule of law.

Meanwhile, PSS head Park Jong-joon did not respond to a second request by the police to appear for questioning.

The police made the third request and asked him to show up for questioning on January 10th.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “OBSTRUCTORS WILL BE ARRESTED”
    • 입력 2025-01-08 15:52:40
    • 수정2025-01-08 15:53:47
    News Today

[LEAD]
The arrest warrant's validity is extended, yet its execution remains doubtful. With the Presidential Security Service fortifying the residence, police are now contemplating on immediate arrests of the members should obstructions recur.

[REPORT]
A white iron gate is the first entryway to the presidential residence.

Several buses are placed in front and behind the gate.

Sharp barbed wire fences are installed at a place where officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to bypass the front gate the other day.

The Presidential Security Service has fortified the residence by reinforcing the facilities.

Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, emphasized that they will prepare more thoroughly for the second execution of the arrest warrant.

Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO
We will prepare thoroughly with resolute determination so that the second execution of the arrest warrant would be our last.

The police are reviewing a plan to arrest PSS officers on the spot if they try to stop warrant execution again.

In that case, PSS officers may be punished for obstructing the performance of official duties.

If someone gets injured during the blocking process, the perpetrator would be sentenced to a prison term without fine.

Police Special Operation Unit may be deployed as there is a great number of PSS officers who are highly trained and experienced.

Min Gwan-ki/ Ex-Chair, Korean Nat’l Police Workers Council (On MBC Radio)
Police Special Operation Unit could use a helicopter or some other means to go behind the third barrier line.

Another variable is President Yoon Suk Yeol's response.

He could ask a court to debate the rightfulness of his arrest, but this option is available only after he accepts warrant execution.

Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBS
Not executing a warrant issued by a court is a serious threat and challenge to rule of law.

Meanwhile, PSS head Park Jong-joon did not respond to a second request by the police to appear for questioning.

The police made the third request and asked him to show up for questioning on January 10th.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘내란 규명 특검법’·‘김건희 특검법’ 재표결서 부결…자동 폐기

‘내란 규명 특검법’·‘김건희 특검법’ 재표결서 부결…자동 폐기
양곡법·국회증언감정법 등 6개 법안 국회 재표결서 부결

양곡법·국회증언감정법 등 6개 법안 국회 재표결서 부결
‘불법 정치자금 수수’ 송영길 <br>1심 ‘징역 2년’…‘돈봉투’ 관련은 무죄

‘불법 정치자금 수수’ 송영길 1심 ‘징역 2년’…‘돈봉투’ 관련은 무죄
윤 대통령 측 “기소하거나 구속영장 청구하라…법원 재판에 응할 것”

윤 대통령 측 “기소하거나 구속영장 청구하라…법원 재판에 응할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.