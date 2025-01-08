[News Today] “OBSTRUCTORS WILL BE ARRESTED”

The arrest warrant's validity is extended, yet its execution remains doubtful. With the Presidential Security Service fortifying the residence, police are now contemplating on immediate arrests of the members should obstructions recur.

A white iron gate is the first entryway to the presidential residence.Several buses are placed in front and behind the gate.Sharp barbed wire fences are installed at a place where officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to bypass the front gate the other day.The Presidential Security Service has fortified the residence by reinforcing the facilities.Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, emphasized that they will prepare more thoroughly for the second execution of the arrest warrant.Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIOWe will prepare thoroughly with resolute determination so that the second execution of the arrest warrant would be our last.The police are reviewing a plan to arrest PSS officers on the spot if they try to stop warrant execution again.In that case, PSS officers may be punished for obstructing the performance of official duties.If someone gets injured during the blocking process, the perpetrator would be sentenced to a prison term without fine.Police Special Operation Unit may be deployed as there is a great number of PSS officers who are highly trained and experienced.Min Gwan-ki/ Ex-Chair, Korean Nat'l Police Workers Council (On MBC Radio)Police Special Operation Unit could use a helicopter or some other means to go behind the third barrier line.Another variable is President Yoon Suk Yeol's response.He could ask a court to debate the rightfulness of his arrest, but this option is available only after he accepts warrant execution.Kim Kyung-soo / Lawyer for KBSNot executing a warrant issued by a court is a serious threat and challenge to rule of law.Meanwhile, PSS head Park Jong-joon did not respond to a second request by the police to appear for questioning.The police made the third request and asked him to show up for questioning on January 10th.