[News Today] NEW WARRANT ISSUED FOR YOON

입력 2025-01-08 15:52:41 수정 2025-01-08 15:53:34 News Today





[LEAD]

The court reissued an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading an insurrection. The joint investigation team is now preparing for a second attempt to execute the warrant.



[REPORT]

The Seoul Western District Court has issued another arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This comes a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials made the request following the expiration of the first warrant.



The CIO did not elaborate on the grounds of issuance nor the warrant's duration of validity.



But the court is believed to have considered Yoon's failure to respond to questioning and the earlier warrant execution.



With the new warrant, a joint investigation team, involving the CIO and police, is expected to make another attempt at arresting Yoon.



Since the first attempt failed last Friday due to resistance by the Presidential Security Service, investigators have been reviewing the timing and method of the next execution.



Based on knowledge gained from the first attempt regarding entry road access to the presidential residence, officials are known to be discussing the number of personnel to be deployed in their next attempt.



However, it's most likely that Yoon's security team will once again resist the move.