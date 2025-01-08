News Today

[News Today] MINISTRY OFFICIALS EXCLUDED FROM PROBE

[LEAD]
We continue with news on the Jeju Airlines tragedy. The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, consisting of members of current and former transport officials, is currently investigating the plane crash. However, facing criticisms over a self-investigation, the board chief and Transport Minister tendered their resignations.

[REPORT]
The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, which is currently investigating the Muan Airport plane crash.

It is headed by a former transport ministry official, while its standing member is the ministry's aviation policy chief.

The fact that the ministry, which is responsible for airport facility management, is overseeing the investigation into the cause of the tragedy has triggered backlash.

Transport Minister Park Sang-woo has promised to exclude the ministry officials from the investigation.

This means the board chief will resign, and the aviation policy chief will stay as a standing member, but be removed from the investigation.

Park Sang-woo / Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
The board chief expressed his willingness to step down early on to avoid unnecessary misunderstanding for his ties to the ministry.

Park said he is also willing to step down from his post.

Park Sang-woo / Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Of course I must submit my resignation and take responsibility for such a tragedy. That's what I mean.

Now that the post of board chief is vacant, four non-standing members will have to head the board for the time being.

The ministry has vowed to restructure the board as soon as possible, but it's the president who has the authority to appoint a new board chief.

The ministry says the probe into the accident will proceed as planned because it is being carried out by field investigators and the board will be headed by one of its non-standing members for the time being.

