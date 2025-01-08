[News Today] VERDICT FOR ARMY RECRUIT’S DEATH

News Today

[LEAD]
In May last year, a recruit died during harsh disciplinary training at an army base in Inje, Gangwon-do Province. The court sentenced the responsible company commander to five years in prison. The victim's family strongly contested as overly lenient.

[REPORT]
Back in May, an army recruit collapsed during a harsh disciplinary training session.

He was rushed to a civilian hospital to seek medical help, but his condition took a turn for the worse and he eventually passed away two days later.

An investigation has revealed that the commanders at the recruit training center violated regulations by making soldiers perform intense physical exercises while carrying full combat gear.

The commanders were indicted for abuse of power and abuse resulting in death.

About seven months after the incident, a court has sentenced the company commander to five years in jail and the deputy commander to three years.

The court has ruled that judging from a warning about heat-related hazards that was distributed 12 days prior to the incident, there was a causality between the disciplinary drill and the recruit's death.

Also on the verdict, it's stated that the commanders have committed a grave crime, because such abnormal military training undermines military morale and combat power, and reduces public trust in the military.

The deceased recruit's family criticized the court's punishment, which is half the 10-year and 7-year sentences sought by the prosecutors.

Mother of deceased army recruit /
What parent would send their child to the army? It's unacceptable that punishment for killing a recruit is just five years in jail.

The bereaved family also say it's unacceptable that no aggravated punishment was issued for the perpetrators, because the judges believe their actions targeted all six recruits who participated in the drill at the time.

The prosecutors say they will consider appealing the case after taking into account various factors including the opinion of the bereaved family.

