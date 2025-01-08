News Today

[News Today] CONCERTS MADE INTO FILM

[LEAD]
We now turn entertainment news. Concerts are now hitting cinema screens. Following Lim Young-woong, SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK, IU and (G)I-DLE are next to premiere their concert films. We have the details.

[REPORT]
The symbolic 100th concert of singer IU will be released as a movie.

For the first time for a concert film, it will be available in all possible formats, including 2D and IMAX.

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have also turned their world tour concerts into a film.

It follows the band as they tour 14 cities around the world.

It will be shown also on a special screen known as ScreenX where the group's best hit songs will be enlarged on the front, right and left sides.

Marking its 30th anniversary, SM Entertainment will release a commemorative album containing remakes of the best songs of its artists over the years.

The agency has first unveiled a remake of TVXQ!'s debut track 'Hug' covered by boy band RIIZE.

All the other songs will be showcased during the SM Town Live 2025 event scheduled at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul this Saturday and Sunday.

However rumors of discord have surfaced after Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Red Velvet's Wendy announced they will not take part in the concert.

