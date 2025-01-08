CIO to execute 2nd arrest warrant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Good evening, everyone.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which has the second arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, is carefully considering the timing of its execution.



Unlike last time, it is reported that they are keeping the possibility of executing it at night or on holidays open.



First, reporter Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



The CIO is not disclosing the validity period of this arrest warrant.



This is different from the first execution, where the validity period was publicly stated as 7 days.



Given the significant criticism following the previous execution failure, it seems they are considering investigation confidentiality and other factors.



[Oh Dong-woon/Director of the CIO/Yesterday: "(The validity) period is something that needs to be kept confidential for the success of our execution for the time being."]



The validity period of an arrest warrant is typically 7 days, but it can be extended if the judge approves.



The CIO is remaining tight-lipped about the timing of the execution, stating they are "in consultation with the police."



In particular, it is reported that they are keeping the possibility of executing it at night or on weekends open, unlike during the first execution.



This is a change in attitude compared to the first execution, where they stated they would "maintain courtesy" and executed it during weekday working hours.



During the first execution, the CIO unusually notified the media of the investigation team's departure from the Gwacheon government complex.



However, since they failed to execute the warrant due to strong opposition from the Presidential Security Service, the possibility of a sudden execution cannot be ruled out.



Meanwhile, as police investigations have begun regarding the obstruction of the arrest warrant execution, including against Park Jong-jun, head of the Presidential Security Service, Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy head of the Security Service, did not respond to the police's second request for attendance today (1.8).



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!