Arrest standoff with Security Service

입력 2025.01.08 (22:35)

[Anchor]

However, a bigger problem than the timing of the execution is how to make the arrest.

There is a possibility of physical confrontation with the Presidential Security Service, which is trying to prevent the arrest, so the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is also contemplating appropriate methods.

Continuing with reporter Shin Ji-soo.

[Report]

The biggest obstacle to executing the arrest warrant is the obstruction by the Presidential Security Service.

During the first execution, the Security Service established three barriers on the road to the residence using barricades and security personnel.

The CIO managed to breach the first and second barriers but could not advance beyond 200 meters from the residence.

It is reported that around 200 personnel were mobilized by the Security Service during the first execution.

For the second execution, the CIO and the police are expected to deploy even more experienced personnel, which could bring the total number of Security Service personnel to around 700 if they mobilize all their staff to confront them.

Among the police, the strategy of gaining numerical superiority over the Security Service is frequently mentioned.

They suggest that thousands of personnel, including criminal investigation teams and special police units, should be deployed.

If the Security Service personnel obstruct the operation, they plan to arrest them one by one on charges of obstructing special public duties.

[Former Police Officer/Former Special Police and Security Service Employee: "In suppression or arrest operations, the police deploy three times the number of personnel from their side. The strategy is to encircle them by numbers and extract them one by one."]

However, this carries the risk of unavoidable large-scale physical confrontations.

If there are casualties, the criticism and accountability that would follow are also burdensome.

There are also suggestions to deploy special police units, but there are concerns about greater casualties if they clash with armed Security Service personnel.

Therefore, obtaining arrest warrants for four top officials of the Security Service, including the head of the Presidential Security Service, to secure their custody and neutralize the command structure of the Security Service is also being discussed as an alternative.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

