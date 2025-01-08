News 9

Presidential residence boosts security

입력 2025.01.08 (22:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Presidential Security Service is also preparing for the execution of the warrant.

It seems that they will mobilize most of the available resources to prevent it, but they are also concerned about potential clashes.

The presidential office denied the rumors of President Yoon's escape that emerged from the opposition.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

The entrance to the presidential residence is blocked by barricades.

Three buses are blocking the main gate, and other buses are waiting nearby.

Tactical vehicles equipped with drone neutralization capabilities have also been deployed in various locations.

It is reported that the presidential security service is preparing for all possibilities, including the deployment of police special forces.

Since the military and police responsible for guarding the presidential residence have stated that they will not be involved in preventing the execution of the warrant, it seems likely that most of the 700 security service personnel will be deployed to prevent the re-execution.

However, there are concerns within the security service about the possibility of physical clashes with the police.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok also emphasized that there should be no clashes.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Please ensure that there are absolutely no accidents, such as injuries to citizens or physical clashes between government agencies, under any circumstances."]

Meanwhile, this morning (1.8), an opposition lawmaker raised the issue of President Yoon's escape.

[Ahn Gyu-baek/Democratic Party lawmaker/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "(President Yoon Suk Yeol) has already left Yongsan and is hiding in a third location; I received this information."]

As the controversy arose, President Yoon's side immediately refuted it as false propaganda.

[Yoon Kap-keun/President Yoon's lawyer: "I met the president at his official residence last night. This is truly an unbelievable false propaganda and incitement."]

The presidential office also stated that while the president's location is a security matter, they will respond to fake news and confirmed that President Yoon is staying at his offical residence.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential residence boosts security
    • 입력 2025-01-08 22:35:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Presidential Security Service is also preparing for the execution of the warrant.

It seems that they will mobilize most of the available resources to prevent it, but they are also concerned about potential clashes.

The presidential office denied the rumors of President Yoon's escape that emerged from the opposition.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

The entrance to the presidential residence is blocked by barricades.

Three buses are blocking the main gate, and other buses are waiting nearby.

Tactical vehicles equipped with drone neutralization capabilities have also been deployed in various locations.

It is reported that the presidential security service is preparing for all possibilities, including the deployment of police special forces.

Since the military and police responsible for guarding the presidential residence have stated that they will not be involved in preventing the execution of the warrant, it seems likely that most of the 700 security service personnel will be deployed to prevent the re-execution.

However, there are concerns within the security service about the possibility of physical clashes with the police.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok also emphasized that there should be no clashes.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Please ensure that there are absolutely no accidents, such as injuries to citizens or physical clashes between government agencies, under any circumstances."]

Meanwhile, this morning (1.8), an opposition lawmaker raised the issue of President Yoon's escape.

[Ahn Gyu-baek/Democratic Party lawmaker/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "(President Yoon Suk Yeol) has already left Yongsan and is hiding in a third location; I received this information."]

As the controversy arose, President Yoon's side immediately refuted it as false propaganda.

[Yoon Kap-keun/President Yoon's lawyer: "I met the president at his official residence last night. This is truly an unbelievable false propaganda and incitement."]

The presidential office also stated that while the president's location is a security matter, they will respond to fake news and confirmed that President Yoon is staying at his offical residence.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?
체포보단 구속영장?…<br>“기소하라” 주장 배경은

체포보단 구속영장?…“기소하라” 주장 배경은
경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 <br>위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”

경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”
[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 <br>260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사

[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.