Presidential residence boosts security

[Anchor]



The Presidential Security Service is also preparing for the execution of the warrant.



It seems that they will mobilize most of the available resources to prevent it, but they are also concerned about potential clashes.



The presidential office denied the rumors of President Yoon's escape that emerged from the opposition.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



The entrance to the presidential residence is blocked by barricades.



Three buses are blocking the main gate, and other buses are waiting nearby.



Tactical vehicles equipped with drone neutralization capabilities have also been deployed in various locations.



It is reported that the presidential security service is preparing for all possibilities, including the deployment of police special forces.



Since the military and police responsible for guarding the presidential residence have stated that they will not be involved in preventing the execution of the warrant, it seems likely that most of the 700 security service personnel will be deployed to prevent the re-execution.



However, there are concerns within the security service about the possibility of physical clashes with the police.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok also emphasized that there should be no clashes.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "Please ensure that there are absolutely no accidents, such as injuries to citizens or physical clashes between government agencies, under any circumstances."]



Meanwhile, this morning (1.8), an opposition lawmaker raised the issue of President Yoon's escape.



[Ahn Gyu-baek/Democratic Party lawmaker/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "(President Yoon Suk Yeol) has already left Yongsan and is hiding in a third location; I received this information."]



As the controversy arose, President Yoon's side immediately refuted it as false propaganda.



[Yoon Kap-keun/President Yoon's lawyer: "I met the president at his official residence last night. This is truly an unbelievable false propaganda and incitement."]



The presidential office also stated that while the president's location is a security matter, they will respond to fake news and confirmed that President Yoon is staying at his offical residence.



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



