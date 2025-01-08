Yoon claims 2nd warrant invalid

동영상 고정 취소

The side of President Yoon claimed that the second warrant is also invalid, and if the police special forces are deployed during the execution process, that would indeed be an insurrection.



They also stated that if they want to investigate the president, they should either indict him directly or request a detention warrant instead of an arrest warrant.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.



[Report]



Although a second arrest warrant has been issued, President Yoon Suk Yeol's side continues to assert that it is invalid.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "The jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office is the Central District Court. There is no reason for it to go to the Western District Court…."]



They stated that if the police special forces are deployed for the execution of the warrant, it would indeed be an insurrection.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "It is an insurrection. They do not have such (arrest) authority. Security is their duty…."]



They further argued that it would be better to proceed with an indictment instead.



"To say that they will investigate the suspect means that evidence has been secured," and "if they proceed with the indictment process, we will respond to the trial," they stated.



They also claimed that if an investigation is necessary, a pre-trial detention warrant should be requested.



However, they added the condition that it must be requested at the Seoul Central District Court.



Regarding the impeachment trial, they reaffirmed that President Yoon would appear in person.



However, they also stated that various issues surrounding the impeachment trial must be resolved first, without specifying a timeline.



Regarding the controversy over the 'withdrawal of the insurrection charge,' they claimed it was a trick to prevent the deadline from being extended.



They criticized that the insurrection charge constitutes most of the grounds for impeachment, and that the National Assembly's impeachment committee has withdrawn it.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "If you ordered galbitang, but it comes out without ribs, is it still galbitang?"]



President Yoon's side also did not acknowledge the contents of the indictment against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, stating that "the testimony has been contaminated."



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



