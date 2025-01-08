News 9

Yoon claims 2nd warrant invalid

입력 2025.01.08 (22:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The side of President Yoon claimed that the second warrant is also invalid, and if the police special forces are deployed during the execution process, that would indeed be an insurrection.

They also stated that if they want to investigate the president, they should either indict him directly or request a detention warrant instead of an arrest warrant.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

Although a second arrest warrant has been issued, President Yoon Suk Yeol's side continues to assert that it is invalid.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "The jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office is the Central District Court. There is no reason for it to go to the Western District Court…."]

They stated that if the police special forces are deployed for the execution of the warrant, it would indeed be an insurrection.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "It is an insurrection. They do not have such (arrest) authority. Security is their duty…."]

They further argued that it would be better to proceed with an indictment instead.

"To say that they will investigate the suspect means that evidence has been secured," and "if they proceed with the indictment process, we will respond to the trial," they stated.

They also claimed that if an investigation is necessary, a pre-trial detention warrant should be requested.

However, they added the condition that it must be requested at the Seoul Central District Court.

Regarding the impeachment trial, they reaffirmed that President Yoon would appear in person.

However, they also stated that various issues surrounding the impeachment trial must be resolved first, without specifying a timeline.

Regarding the controversy over the 'withdrawal of the insurrection charge,' they claimed it was a trick to prevent the deadline from being extended.

They criticized that the insurrection charge constitutes most of the grounds for impeachment, and that the National Assembly's impeachment committee has withdrawn it.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "If you ordered galbitang, but it comes out without ribs, is it still galbitang?"]

President Yoon's side also did not acknowledge the contents of the indictment against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, stating that "the testimony has been contaminated."

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon claims 2nd warrant invalid
    • 입력 2025-01-08 22:44:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The side of President Yoon claimed that the second warrant is also invalid, and if the police special forces are deployed during the execution process, that would indeed be an insurrection.

They also stated that if they want to investigate the president, they should either indict him directly or request a detention warrant instead of an arrest warrant.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

Although a second arrest warrant has been issued, President Yoon Suk Yeol's side continues to assert that it is invalid.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "The jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office is the Central District Court. There is no reason for it to go to the Western District Court…."]

They stated that if the police special forces are deployed for the execution of the warrant, it would indeed be an insurrection.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "It is an insurrection. They do not have such (arrest) authority. Security is their duty…."]

They further argued that it would be better to proceed with an indictment instead.

"To say that they will investigate the suspect means that evidence has been secured," and "if they proceed with the indictment process, we will respond to the trial," they stated.

They also claimed that if an investigation is necessary, a pre-trial detention warrant should be requested.

However, they added the condition that it must be requested at the Seoul Central District Court.

Regarding the impeachment trial, they reaffirmed that President Yoon would appear in person.

However, they also stated that various issues surrounding the impeachment trial must be resolved first, without specifying a timeline.

Regarding the controversy over the 'withdrawal of the insurrection charge,' they claimed it was a trick to prevent the deadline from being extended.

They criticized that the insurrection charge constitutes most of the grounds for impeachment, and that the National Assembly's impeachment committee has withdrawn it.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's lawyer: "If you ordered galbitang, but it comes out without ribs, is it still galbitang?"]

President Yoon's side also did not acknowledge the contents of the indictment against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, stating that "the testimony has been contaminated."

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?
체포보단 구속영장?…<br>“기소하라” 주장 배경은

체포보단 구속영장?…“기소하라” 주장 배경은
경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 <br>위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”

경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”
[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 <br>260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사

[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.