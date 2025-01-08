Opposition urges warrant action

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The opposition party has strongly urged the execution of warrants, stating that all means should be mobilized to quickly remove the president, and if this is blocked, members of the ruling party should also be arrested.



The ruling party claimed that the execution of warrants by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is illegal, and deploying police special forces could also be unlawful.



Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party is strongly urging the arrest of President Yoon by the CIO.



[Lee Sung-yoon/Democratic Party Member/Jan. 7/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "There is a risk of an unfortunate incident? Open your chests and tell them to shoot. You must go with that determination."]



Today (1.8), they increased pressure on the CIO and the police.



They demanded that the warrants be re-executed with the resolve of 'no retreat in battle.'



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We must mobilize all available personnel and equipment to bring Yoon Suk Yeol out of the residence."]



They also stated that if the execution of warrants is blocked, members of the ruling party should be arrested.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Those who obstruct legitimate law enforcement should be arrested as a current offender, regardless of their rank."]



The People Power Party criticized that the CIO, which does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, is attempting illegal warrant execution, undermining the rule of law.



They particularly pointed out that the Democratic Party's pressure on the CIO has gone too far.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "All these incidents are happening because the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has no investigative authority, is recklessly trying to conduct investigations."]



There were also claims that the consideration of deploying police special forces to the residence could violate military law, as the area is a military facility protection zone.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "The police special forces are units that perform counter-terrorism missions, so entering here would be a violation of the law."]



They urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok not to be swayed by the opposition's intimidation and to focus on stabilizing the government.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



