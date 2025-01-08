News 9

Opposition urges warrant action

입력 2025.01.08 (22:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The opposition party has strongly urged the execution of warrants, stating that all means should be mobilized to quickly remove the president, and if this is blocked, members of the ruling party should also be arrested.

The ruling party claimed that the execution of warrants by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is illegal, and deploying police special forces could also be unlawful.

Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party is strongly urging the arrest of President Yoon by the CIO.

[Lee Sung-yoon/Democratic Party Member/Jan. 7/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "There is a risk of an unfortunate incident? Open your chests and tell them to shoot. You must go with that determination."]

Today (1.8), they increased pressure on the CIO and the police.

They demanded that the warrants be re-executed with the resolve of 'no retreat in battle.'

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We must mobilize all available personnel and equipment to bring Yoon Suk Yeol out of the residence."]

They also stated that if the execution of warrants is blocked, members of the ruling party should be arrested.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Those who obstruct legitimate law enforcement should be arrested as a current offender, regardless of their rank."]

The People Power Party criticized that the CIO, which does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, is attempting illegal warrant execution, undermining the rule of law.

They particularly pointed out that the Democratic Party's pressure on the CIO has gone too far.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "All these incidents are happening because the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has no investigative authority, is recklessly trying to conduct investigations."]

There were also claims that the consideration of deploying police special forces to the residence could violate military law, as the area is a military facility protection zone.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "The police special forces are units that perform counter-terrorism missions, so entering here would be a violation of the law."]

They urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok not to be swayed by the opposition's intimidation and to focus on stabilizing the government.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition urges warrant action
    • 입력 2025-01-08 22:44:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

The opposition party has strongly urged the execution of warrants, stating that all means should be mobilized to quickly remove the president, and if this is blocked, members of the ruling party should also be arrested.

The ruling party claimed that the execution of warrants by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is illegal, and deploying police special forces could also be unlawful.

Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party is strongly urging the arrest of President Yoon by the CIO.

[Lee Sung-yoon/Democratic Party Member/Jan. 7/Legislative Judiciary Committee: "There is a risk of an unfortunate incident? Open your chests and tell them to shoot. You must go with that determination."]

Today (1.8), they increased pressure on the CIO and the police.

They demanded that the warrants be re-executed with the resolve of 'no retreat in battle.'

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We must mobilize all available personnel and equipment to bring Yoon Suk Yeol out of the residence."]

They also stated that if the execution of warrants is blocked, members of the ruling party should be arrested.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Those who obstruct legitimate law enforcement should be arrested as a current offender, regardless of their rank."]

The People Power Party criticized that the CIO, which does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, is attempting illegal warrant execution, undermining the rule of law.

They particularly pointed out that the Democratic Party's pressure on the CIO has gone too far.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "All these incidents are happening because the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has no investigative authority, is recklessly trying to conduct investigations."]

There were also claims that the consideration of deploying police special forces to the residence could violate military law, as the area is a military facility protection zone.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "The police special forces are units that perform counter-terrorism missions, so entering here would be a violation of the law."]

They urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok not to be swayed by the opposition's intimidation and to focus on stabilizing the government.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?
체포보단 구속영장?…<br>“기소하라” 주장 배경은

체포보단 구속영장?…“기소하라” 주장 배경은
경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 <br>위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”

경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”
[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 <br>260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사

[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.