Yoon’s side challenges warrant validity

[Anchor]



As you have seen, President Yoon's side is rejecting the arrest warrant and instead is calling for a request for a detention warrant or indictment.



What is the background of this claim? Reporter Lee Ho-jun analyzes it next.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side argues that the arrest warrant is invalid and that a pre-arrest warrant should be requested.



They also stated that if a pre-arrest warrant is requested, they would attend the substantive review, citing the public as a reason.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Representative of President Yoon:"We must prevent inconvenience to the public and avoid sacrificing public officials..."]



However, observers suggest that the underlying reason is that pre-arrest warrants require stricter evidence to substantiate the charges than arrest warrants.



[Lee Se-il/Lawyer/Former Police Officer: "It is not easy to prove concerns about flight or evidence destruction for a sitting president. In terms of likelihood, the chances of issuing a detention warrant are much lower."]



Yoon's preference for an indictment and criminal trial is also seen as a strategy to secure more time by handling the impeachment trial and criminal trial concurrently.



[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Researcher: "If the arrest warrant is executed, the impeachment trial or investigation process will inevitably proceed at a very fast pace."]



Regarding claims that excluding the crime of rebellion from the impeachment trial would significantly reduce the grounds for impeachment, experts point out that the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye eight years ago did not address whether crimes were established.



[Cha Seong-an/Professor at University of Seoul Law School: "In the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye, there was no judgment on whether a crime was established at all. It is sufficient to deal only with constitutional and legal violations that would warrant removal from office."]



Regarding President Yoon's claim that the statements from investigative agencies about him have been contaminated, it has also been pointed out that if that is the case, he should directly clarify the facts.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



