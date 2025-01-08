Pres. Yoon tensions escalate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, today (1.8), citizens have gathered near the presidential residence.



As pro and con rallies regarding the execution of the arrest warrant continue, tension is rising once again.



Let's connect to our reporter at the scene in front of the residence.



Yeo So-yeon, it's quite cold; what is the current situation of the rally?



[Report]



Yes, since the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was reissued yesterday (1.7), the number of participants near the residence has increased again.



Tension continues as it is uncertain when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will execute the arrest warrant.



In particular, supporters of President Yoon are passionately continuing their rally throughout the day.



Despite the freezing weather, the participants are waving American and South Korean flags, opposing the arrest of President Yoon.



They gathered in front of the residence last night and held an overnight rally, stating that they will set up tents and continue the rally until morning again tonight.



On the other hand, this morning, a press conference by cultural and artistic figures calling for the immediate arrest and resignation of President Yoon was held in front of the residence.



They criticized the security office for obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant, calling it "a second insurrection that violates constitutional order and the judicial system."



Additionally, around 3 PM, the civic group 'Candle Move' held a rally urging the arrest.



As the atmosphere heated up, concerns about clashes between pro and con participants arose, prompting the police to take emergency control measures.



The police are currently controlling some lanes from Hannam Intersection towards downtown on Hannam-daero.



This has been Yeo So-yeon reporting from in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul for KBS News.



