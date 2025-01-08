News 9

Pressure on police intensifies

[Anchor]

As the re-execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon approaches, the ruling and opposition parties are intensifying pressure and confrontations directed at the police, who have the authority to mobilize physical force.

Both sides are criticizing each other, claiming "colluding with the police" and "threatening the police," and have announced plans to file complaints with the prosecution and submit to the ethics committee.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

["We condemn the Democratic Party's collusion with the National Office of Investigation!"]

The ruling People Power Party has raised issues regarding the SNS remarks of Lee Sang-sik, a Democratic Party member and former police officer.

They claim that expressions like "acting as a messenger between the party and the National Office of Investigation" and "re-execution of the arrest warrant over the weekend" confirm the 'illegal collusion' between the Democratic Party and the National Office of Investigation.

They also stated that they would file a complaint against representative Lee and officials from the National Office of Investigation with the prosecution.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party has effectively confessed that it is directing the National Office of Investigation in collusion with the police."]

Representative Lee explained that he was "communicating with police juniors on a national critical issue" and deleted the controversial SNS post.

Comments made by Lee Cheol-kyu, another People Power Party member and former police officer, have also sparked controversy.

During a visit to protest to Woo Jong-soo, the head of the National Office of Investigation, on the 6th, Lee stated that the arrest warrant for President Yoon was illegal and implied that "there will be consequences later," to which Woo reportedly responded, "Take it up with the judge," leading to a confrontation.

Lee maintains that he was merely pointing out the police's mistakes, but the Democratic Party criticized it as a threat to legitimate law enforcement.

[Hwang Jeong-ah/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "(Lee Cheol-kyu) made a threatening remark saying, 'Think of the future.' We will prepare to submit to the ethics committee."]

As the Presidential Security Service insists it will not comply with the execution of the arrest warrant, discussions about deploying the police special forces are being mentioned.

As the timing for the execution of the warrant approaches, the pressure from both the ruling and opposition parties on the police is expected to intensify.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

