News 9

Accusations escalate amid Yoon case

입력 2025.01.08 (23:56)

[Anchor]

The mutual accusations are now expanding in all directions.

Following the lawmakers from both parties, even the last bastion of upholding constitutional order, the Constitutional Court justices, have been accused.

This is a report by reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

The Democratic Party filed a complaint on Jan. 2 against Kwon Seong-dong, the floor leader of the People Power Party, and others on charges of insurrection propaganda and incitement.

[Kim Dong-ah/Democratic Party Member/Jan. 2: "We intend to accuse those who have committed insurrection propaganda. Four lawmakers from the People Power Party, four local government councilors from the People Power Party...."]

The next day (1.3), the People Power Party counter-accused Lee Jae-myung and others on charges of false accusation and defamation by false facts.

[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Deputy Floor Leader/Jan. 3: "The Democratic Party's act of accusing us of insurrection propaganda and incitement clearly constitutes a false accusation under the criminal law...."]

The back-and-forth accusations between the ruling and opposition parties have expanded in all directions since the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon failed.

Some civic groups have accused Park Jong-jun, the head of the security office, for obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant, while the Presidential National Security Office has accused 13 Democratic Party lawmakers, including Lee Seung-chan, for spreading false information.

Ultimately, even Lee Mi-son, a Constitutional Court justice involved in the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been accused of abuse of power.

The accusation was made by the defense team of former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, claiming that the justice accepted the request from the National Assembly impeachment committee to secure the investigation records of the former minister.

As accusations abound surrounding the execution of the arrest warrant and the impeachment case, concerns are rising.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "I believe this is being done to create controversy and undermine the authority of the Constitutional Court or the judiciary, appealing to their support base."]

The police have stated that there have been a total of 25 related complaints received since the emergency martial law situation.

KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

