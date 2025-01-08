News 9

Heavy snowfall expected in Honam

입력 2025.01.08 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall is expected in the Honam region, with accumulations possibly exceeding 30cm by the day after tomorrow (1.10).

Let's connect to Gwangju.

Reporter Kim Ho, we can see some snowflakes, but it's said that it will gradually increase.

[Report]

Yes, there are currently a few snowflakes falling in Gwangju, but the snowfall has not yet started in earnest.

A significant amount of snow is forecasted for Gwangju and the Jeonnam region until the day after tomorrow.

Snow is expected to fall in most areas from late night to early morning.

Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for 12 cities and counties in Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, as well as for the entire Jeonbuk region.

This warning is expected to gradually expand to most areas of Honam.

The expected snowfall is up to 20cm in Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, and over 30cm in Jeonbuk Province by the day after tomorrow.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that heavy snow, with rates of around 5cm per hour, will concentrate from early tomorrow (1.9).

Additionally, the morning low temperatures in the Honam region tomorrow are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

With heavy snow, cold waves, and strong winds, the accumulation of snow is also expected to increase.

As a result, roads are expected to freeze from tomorrow morning until the day after tomorrow.

Drivers need to be especially cautious of icy roads and maintain sufficient safe distances.

Furthermore, facilities such as livestock barn roofs and greenhouses may not withstand the weight of the snow, so it is advisable to stay away from them as much as possible.

A significant amount of snow is also expected to accumulate on airport runways.

There is a high possibility of delays or cancellations for flights at Gwangju Airport and Yeosu Airport.

A wave warning has also been issued for the waters off the west coast.

As a result, the operation of 24 passenger ships on 21 routes in Mokpo, Wando, Yeosu, and Goheung is also being controlled.

This has been Kim Ho from KBS News in Seo-gu, Gwangju.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snowfall expected in Honam
    • 입력 2025-01-08 23:56:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall is expected in the Honam region, with accumulations possibly exceeding 30cm by the day after tomorrow (1.10).

Let's connect to Gwangju.

Reporter Kim Ho, we can see some snowflakes, but it's said that it will gradually increase.

[Report]

Yes, there are currently a few snowflakes falling in Gwangju, but the snowfall has not yet started in earnest.

A significant amount of snow is forecasted for Gwangju and the Jeonnam region until the day after tomorrow.

Snow is expected to fall in most areas from late night to early morning.

Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for 12 cities and counties in Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, as well as for the entire Jeonbuk region.

This warning is expected to gradually expand to most areas of Honam.

The expected snowfall is up to 20cm in Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, and over 30cm in Jeonbuk Province by the day after tomorrow.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that heavy snow, with rates of around 5cm per hour, will concentrate from early tomorrow (1.9).

Additionally, the morning low temperatures in the Honam region tomorrow are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

With heavy snow, cold waves, and strong winds, the accumulation of snow is also expected to increase.

As a result, roads are expected to freeze from tomorrow morning until the day after tomorrow.

Drivers need to be especially cautious of icy roads and maintain sufficient safe distances.

Furthermore, facilities such as livestock barn roofs and greenhouses may not withstand the weight of the snow, so it is advisable to stay away from them as much as possible.

A significant amount of snow is also expected to accumulate on airport runways.

There is a high possibility of delays or cancellations for flights at Gwangju Airport and Yeosu Airport.

A wave warning has also been issued for the waters off the west coast.

As a result, the operation of 24 passenger ships on 21 routes in Mokpo, Wando, Yeosu, and Goheung is also being controlled.

This has been Kim Ho from KBS News in Seo-gu, Gwangju.
김호
김호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?
체포보단 구속영장?…<br>“기소하라” 주장 배경은

체포보단 구속영장?…“기소하라” 주장 배경은
경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 <br>위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”

경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”
[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 <br>260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사

[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.