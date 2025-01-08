Heavy snowfall expected in Honam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Heavy snowfall is expected in the Honam region, with accumulations possibly exceeding 30cm by the day after tomorrow (1.10).



Let's connect to Gwangju.



Reporter Kim Ho, we can see some snowflakes, but it's said that it will gradually increase.



[Report]



Yes, there are currently a few snowflakes falling in Gwangju, but the snowfall has not yet started in earnest.



A significant amount of snow is forecasted for Gwangju and the Jeonnam region until the day after tomorrow.



Snow is expected to fall in most areas from late night to early morning.



Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for 12 cities and counties in Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, as well as for the entire Jeonbuk region.



This warning is expected to gradually expand to most areas of Honam.



The expected snowfall is up to 20cm in Gwangju and Jeonnam Province, and over 30cm in Jeonbuk Province by the day after tomorrow.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that heavy snow, with rates of around 5cm per hour, will concentrate from early tomorrow (1.9).



Additionally, the morning low temperatures in the Honam region tomorrow are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees Celsius.



With heavy snow, cold waves, and strong winds, the accumulation of snow is also expected to increase.



As a result, roads are expected to freeze from tomorrow morning until the day after tomorrow.



Drivers need to be especially cautious of icy roads and maintain sufficient safe distances.



Furthermore, facilities such as livestock barn roofs and greenhouses may not withstand the weight of the snow, so it is advisable to stay away from them as much as possible.



A significant amount of snow is also expected to accumulate on airport runways.



There is a high possibility of delays or cancellations for flights at Gwangju Airport and Yeosu Airport.



A wave warning has also been issued for the waters off the west coast.



As a result, the operation of 24 passenger ships on 21 routes in Mokpo, Wando, Yeosu, and Goheung is also being controlled.



This has been Kim Ho from KBS News in Seo-gu, Gwangju.



