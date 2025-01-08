Severe cold wave looms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While concerns about snow remain, the strongest cold wave of this winter is forecasted for tomorrow (1.9).



In Seoul, a cold wave warning has been issued for the first time this winter, and the number of areas under cold wave advisories has increased.



This is Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist.



[Report]



Employees of the Seoul Facilities Corporation are inspecting the water meter box in the apartment hallway.



They check to ensure that the insulation is properly covered to prevent freezing and carefully secure the cover.



[Cheon Seong-wook/Seoul Northern Waterworks Office Field Civil Affairs: "In the case of hallway-style apartments, the water meter box is exposed to the outside, so it needs to be protected from the wind to keep it warm...."]



Starting from 9 AM tomorrow, a 'warning' level for water meter freezing will be issued in Seoul.



This is due to the continuous cold winds coming from the northwest, and it is forecasted that the daily minimum temperature in Seoul will drop below minus 10 degrees for the next two days.



In areas like Paju and Chuncheon, temperatures will plummet to around minus 15 degrees in the morning.



Even during the day, most of the central region will remain around minus 10 degrees, and with strong winds, the perceived temperature will be about 5 to 6 degrees lower.



The cold wave advisory that was issued for northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon has been expanded and strengthened to include some southern areas, and a cold wave warning has been issued for Seoul for the first time this winter.



The severe cold will continue until the morning of the day after tomorrow.



[Kim Dong-soo/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, the minimum morning temperature in the central inland areas will drop to around minus 12 degrees, making it very cold. Please be cautious about preventing water pipe freezing, managing facilities, and maintaining health."]



In areas where there is concern about water pipe freezing, it is advisable to leave the tap water running slightly as a precaution.



Elderly individuals or those with cardiovascular diseases should refrain from going out as much as possible, and when outdoors, they should maintain body temperature with hats and gloves.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



