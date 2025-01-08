Man jailed for supplying drugs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two years ago, a current police officer fell to his death while attending a group drug meeting in an apartment, which you may remember.



Today (1.8), the first trial court sentenced a man in his 30s who supplied drugs to this meeting to a prison term.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



In August 2023, a police officer fell to his death from an apartment in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



[Fire official/voice altered: "A friend reported that he fell, so he was transported to the hospital...."]



Initially, it was reported as a simple accident, but KBS's investigation revealed that a 'group drug meeting' had taken place in the apartment.



More than 20 people attended this meeting, including the deceased police officer and employees from large corporations, and 17 of them, including drug suppliers, were indicted.



Today, the court sentenced the man in his 30s who supplied drugs to the deceased police officer to 1 year and 6 months in prison.



The court stated that drugs have a high recidivism rate and pose significant harm to society due to their hallucinogenic and addictive properties.



Some of the drugs used at the meeting were sourced from a club in Itaewon, and KBS's further investigation found that there were several instances of drug distribution being detected before and after the police investigation.



As awareness of drug distribution centered around clubs increased, regulations were amended to punish club owners who facilitated drug use.



The revised Food Sanitation Act allows local governments to impose administrative penalties, such as business suspensions, on club owners who provide venues for drug use.



In fact, based on this regulation, the first administrative penalty request was made last October against a club owner who provided a venue for drug use.



This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.



