News 9

Wildfire burns through LA

입력 2025.01.08 (23:56)

[Anchor]

Another large wildfire has broken out in the Los Angeles area of the western United States.

With strong winds causing the flames to spread rapidly, about 30,000 residents have been forced to evacuate.

This is a report by reporter Kim Gwi-soo.

[Report]

Thick black smoke is rising from the mountainside.

The bright red flames visible through the smoke quickly engulfed residential areas.

As night fell, the ferocity of the fire became even more apparent.

Firefighters are running around trying to contain the flames, but it seems to be insufficient.

On Jan. 7 local time, another wildfire broke out in the Los Angeles area.

Under a mandatory evacuation order, over 30,000 residents had to flee in haste.

[Cindy Festa/Pacific Palisades resident: "Burning up the hillside, the palm trees, everything is going. The firemen are great but they can only do so much."]

So far, an area three times the size of Yeouido has burned, and upscale neighborhoods along the Pacific coast have not been spared from the flames.

California fire authorities stated that this wildfire spread rapidly due to the 'Santa Ana' winds, which can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The winds, originating from the inland desert, become extremely dry and strong as they cross the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A small spark can turn into a devastating wildfire, becoming what is known as the 'devil's wind.'

[Anthony Marrone/LA County Fire Chief: "I want to let all of the viewers and listeners know that we are not out of danger. The National Weather Service has predicted that the winds are going to pick up and get worse."]

Southern California has seen little rain since May of last year.

There are concerns that if the extremely dry conditions continue with gusty winds, the fires could become uncontrollable.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

