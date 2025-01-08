News 9

Trump eyes Panama Canal, Greenland

입력 2025.01.08 (23:56)

[Anchor]

U.S. President-elect Trump is also eyeing the Panama Canal and Greenland.

First, the canal, owned by Panama's government, already accounts for 75% of the cargo traffic to the U.S. To export shale gas to Asia as promised by Trump, it is necessary to pass through this canal, which increases its strategic value for the U.S.

Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, is rich in resources such as rare earth elements and is a strategic point in the Arctic, close to Russia.

The president-elect has made remarks suggesting that he could use military force and economic coercion to take control of these two locations.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

U.S. President-elect Trump has made it clear that the Panama Canal and Greenland are necessary for the U.S.

He hinted that he could mobilize both economic coercion and military force to incorporate these two places.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But, I can say this. We need them for economic security."]

Panama is a traditional ally of the U.S., and Denmark, which owns Greenland, is a NATO member and also an ally of the U.S.

Trump's remarks are interpreted as a threat to pursue U.S. interests regardless of whether they involve allies or partners.

Coincidentally, his eldest son, who is considered a key figure in the Trump administration, visited Greenland.

[Trump Jr./Eldest son of U.S. President-elect Trump: "I'm just really excited to be here. Awesome country. The scenery coming in was truly spectacular."]

Despite the inaccuracies, Trump again claimed that China operates the Panama Canal, which is interpreted as a measure to prevent China from gaining influence in the future.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "It's being operated by China, China. And we gave the Panama Canal to Panama. We didn't give it to to China. And they've abused it."]

Given the strong statements made by President-elect Trump even before his inauguration, it seems that the foreign policy of his second administration will focus more on maximizing territorial and economic interests rather than on the role of a leader of democracy.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

김지숙
김지숙 기자

