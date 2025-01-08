News 9

AI-driven mobility at CES 2025

[Anchor]

At the world's largest electronics show, CES, one of the most eye-catching areas is future mobility combined with artificial intelligence.

Reporter Gye Hyun-woo is on-site to report on future mobility that will change our daily lives with AI technology.

[Report]

The view outside the window as seen by the driver.

The vehicle informs the driver of the names of places within sight.

It even detects the driver's emotional state and drowsiness to provide warnings.

It recognizes my condition through my facial expressions and gaze, even capturing the act of using a mobile phone.

Voice recognition AI takes on the role of a driver assistant, managing various searches and vehicle controls.

["Can you make it a little bit cooler in here? (I've lowered the temperature.)"]

The competition for autonomous driving technology that does not require a driver is also fierce.

Not only public transportation but also large construction equipment can operate without a driver.

[Corde/Developer at Agricultural Machinery Company: "We are super excited to bring autonomy to various different sectors across construction and ag. And the big reason that we are bringing autonomy to the world is because there is huge labor shortage..."]

Remote control also ensures driver safety.

I am currently operating heavy machinery weighing over 20 tons from 700 km away in Arizona.

It moves freely and scoops up dirt to transport.

Mobility that goes beyond the ground has also emerged.

Flying cars that launch drones and personal flying equipment have appeared.

The growth of mobility is leading the development of future cities.

Toyota has completed the first phase of construction of 'Woven City,' where traffic congestion will disappear with autonomous vehicles and air taxis, and announced that 100 residents will move this fall.

[Toyoda Akio/Toyota President: "It's a living laboratory where the residents are willing to participate."]

The transformation of mobility across industries is changing the daily lives of humanity.

This is Gye Hyun-woo reporting from Las Vegas for KBS News.

