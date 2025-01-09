News 9

Temporary public holiday on 27th

[Anchor]

The government and the ruling party have decided to designate the day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the 27th, as a temporary public holiday to boost domestic consumption.

Additionally, as a measure to prepare for shocks from abroad, such as the inauguration of the Trump administration's second term in the U.S., a supply chain fund worth 10 trillion won will also be activated.

This is Lee Yoon-woo reporting.

[Report]

The first high-level government-party meeting held under the acting president Choi Sang-mok.

The key agenda was the stabilization of the people's economy.

The government and the ruling party first decided to designate the day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the 27th, as a temporary public holiday.

This will create a maximum six-day holiday to boost tourism and stimulate domestic consumption.

[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "(In the past, when temporary public holidays were designated) it was analyzed that the overall production inducement effect on the economy was 4.2 trillion won, and the value-added inducement effect was 1.63 trillion won."]

A meeting to discuss measures for stabilizing prices, including supply measures for commodities in high seasonal demand, is also scheduled to be held tomorrow (1.9).

Measures to prepare for shocks from abroad, such as the inauguration of the U.S. Trump administration's second term in the U.S., were also discussed.

To curb the influx of low-priced imports, the trade committee will be restructured, and a supply chain fund worth 10 trillion won will be activated.

To respond to current issues such as the imposition of universal tariffs by the United States, a joint inter-ministerial meeting on external economic issues will be held weekly.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "In particular, the change in economic and trade policy direction following the inauguration of the new U.S. government is expected to be a key variable that will affect our economy in the future."]

The government and the ruling party have also decided to strengthen communication with the U.S. at both the government and parliamentary levels.

The opposition People Power Party has requested the acting president to appoint public officials, including the vacant Minister of National Defense and the Minister of the Interior and Safety, to stabilize government operations early.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo reporting.

