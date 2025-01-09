Son Heung-min extends contract

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has shared his thoughts for the first time after deciding to extend his contract with Tottenham for another year.



He expressed pride in being able to stay with the team for another year.



Tomorrow morning, the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool is expected to be a very important match for Son Heung-min.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Right after the official announcement of the contract extension, Tottenham conveyed Son Heung-min's feelings through social media.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "I'm obviously very grateful. I love the club and I love the time. I spent almost 10 years and another year with the club which is that I'm very proud of."]



Son Heung-min's contract extension was a hot topic, even making the headline on the Tottenham website.



Coach Postecoglou explained the reason for Son Heung-min's contract extension.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "Great to extend his stay and the kind of aim and ambition is to make sure he finishes his Tottenham career with some silverware."]



Since joining in 2015, he has left a brilliant mark with achievements such as being the Premier League top scorer, a total of 169 goals, and the most assists in the club's history, but there is one thing he has not achieved: a championship trophy, which he hopes to realize through this contract extension.



Although staying in 12th place in the Premier League makes winning the league virtually impossible, the Europa League, FA Cup, and especially the League Cup, where he has reached the semi-finals, are realistic goals for Son Heung-min.



The biggest hurdle for the League Cup victory is the first leg of the semi-final against the strong team Liverpool tomorrow morning.



With the one-year contract extension, Son Heung-min's goal for victory has become clearer, and he will challenge for his 8th goal of the season in the match against Liverpool, which features the league's top striker Salah.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!