Kim Hye-seong on Dodgers deal

[Anchor]

Prospective Major Leaguer Kim Hye-seong revealed the dramatic story of how he signed with the LA Dodgers just before the private bidding and posting deadline.

He mentioned that he lost sleep over the contract.

Local media are also growing more optimistic about Kim Hye-seong.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Considering the significance of the decision, Kim Hye-seong, who spent the night in deep thought, only finalized the contract about three hours before the posting deadline.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I hardly slept that day. I was awake until 4 AM, discussing with my American agent, and then I made the decision and signed."]

He received support from Ohtani before the posting, and ultimately, he ended up with the Dodgers, where Ohtani plays.

Instead of choosing a team that offered better conditions, he opted for the LA Dodgers, who did not even have a minor league rejection clause, due to the presence of senior players who had previously played for the prestigious team.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "The biggest reason is the Dodgers. I have watched many games on TV with senior players like Park Chan-ho and Ryu Hyun-jin playing for the Dodgers, so I know the team well."]

Foreign media also positively evaluated the Dodgers' acquisition of Kim Hye-seong.

American ESPN rated him a B+, stating that Kim Hye-seong's defensive and running abilities are similar to Kim Ha-seong's, and that it is a contract with almost no drawbacks.

Additionally, citing local media analysis, they reported that Kim Hye-seong's expected performance this year is a batting average of .270, with 9 home runs and 27 stolen bases.

With the trade of competitor Lux, a bright signal has been lit for the starting competition, and attention is focused on whether Kim Hye-seong will become another Dodgers star following Park Chan-ho and Ryu Hyun-jin.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

