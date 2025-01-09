Soy sauce exhibition: Taste of patience

동영상 고정 취소

Korea's 'jang making' culture was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last month.



An exhibition is being held to shed new light on 'jang making,' which embodies the traditions of our food culture.



Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.



[Report]



Making meju with carefully grown soybeans and fermenting it for a long time to produce doenjang and ganjang is a continuous process of waiting.



The long wait has created the unique taste of jang that varies from household to household, resulting in a rich dining table.



You can see the 'Gyuhap Chongseo,' which records good days for making jang, the 'Donggwoldo' depicting Changdeokgung, books that tell the story of the royal jang storage area and the court lady 'Jangkkomama,' and letters written by Chusa Kim Jeong-hee about food.



Food masters have brought traditional jang culture into modern times.



The precious soy sauce made over a hundred years is a mystery in itself.



[Lee Yoon-hee/National Agricultural Museum Curator: "When soy sauce is stored in a jar, it gradually evaporates, leaving salt crystals behind. We call that jangseok."]



The exhibition visually revives the intangible heritage of humanity, 'jang making,' and the audience's response has been positive.



[Jin Eun-jeong/Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province: "Children don't even know what a jang storage area looks like, but there are various types, and I think it was something they could easily encounter."]



[Lee Yoon-hee/National Agricultural Museum Curator: "Food culture and dietary habits are shifting toward speed too quickly, so I hope that visitors and the public can once again appreciate the value of healthy foods that come from patience."]



There are also programs where you can talk with jang masters and their successors and try making food.



This exhibition will continue until the 23rd of next month.



This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.



