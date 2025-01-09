News 9

Soy sauce exhibition: Taste of patience

입력 2025.01.09 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Korea's 'jang making' culture was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last month.

An exhibition is being held to shed new light on 'jang making,' which embodies the traditions of our food culture.

Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.

[Report]

Making meju with carefully grown soybeans and fermenting it for a long time to produce doenjang and ganjang is a continuous process of waiting.

The long wait has created the unique taste of jang that varies from household to household, resulting in a rich dining table.

You can see the 'Gyuhap Chongseo,' which records good days for making jang, the 'Donggwoldo' depicting Changdeokgung, books that tell the story of the royal jang storage area and the court lady 'Jangkkomama,' and letters written by Chusa Kim Jeong-hee about food.

Food masters have brought traditional jang culture into modern times.

The precious soy sauce made over a hundred years is a mystery in itself.

[Lee Yoon-hee/National Agricultural Museum Curator: "When soy sauce is stored in a jar, it gradually evaporates, leaving salt crystals behind. We call that jangseok."]

The exhibition visually revives the intangible heritage of humanity, 'jang making,' and the audience's response has been positive.

[Jin Eun-jeong/Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province: "Children don't even know what a jang storage area looks like, but there are various types, and I think it was something they could easily encounter."]

[Lee Yoon-hee/National Agricultural Museum Curator: "Food culture and dietary habits are shifting toward speed too quickly, so I hope that visitors and the public can once again appreciate the value of healthy foods that come from patience."]

There are also programs where you can talk with jang masters and their successors and try making food.

This exhibition will continue until the 23rd of next month.

This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Soy sauce exhibition: Taste of patience
    • 입력 2025-01-09 00:12:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Korea's 'jang making' culture was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last month.

An exhibition is being held to shed new light on 'jang making,' which embodies the traditions of our food culture.

Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.

[Report]

Making meju with carefully grown soybeans and fermenting it for a long time to produce doenjang and ganjang is a continuous process of waiting.

The long wait has created the unique taste of jang that varies from household to household, resulting in a rich dining table.

You can see the 'Gyuhap Chongseo,' which records good days for making jang, the 'Donggwoldo' depicting Changdeokgung, books that tell the story of the royal jang storage area and the court lady 'Jangkkomama,' and letters written by Chusa Kim Jeong-hee about food.

Food masters have brought traditional jang culture into modern times.

The precious soy sauce made over a hundred years is a mystery in itself.

[Lee Yoon-hee/National Agricultural Museum Curator: "When soy sauce is stored in a jar, it gradually evaporates, leaving salt crystals behind. We call that jangseok."]

The exhibition visually revives the intangible heritage of humanity, 'jang making,' and the audience's response has been positive.

[Jin Eun-jeong/Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province: "Children don't even know what a jang storage area looks like, but there are various types, and I think it was something they could easily encounter."]

[Lee Yoon-hee/National Agricultural Museum Curator: "Food culture and dietary habits are shifting toward speed too quickly, so I hope that visitors and the public can once again appreciate the value of healthy foods that come from patience."]

There are also programs where you can talk with jang masters and their successors and try making food.

This exhibition will continue until the 23rd of next month.

This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.
송명희
송명희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?
체포보단 구속영장?…<br>“기소하라” 주장 배경은

체포보단 구속영장?…“기소하라” 주장 배경은
경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 <br>위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”

경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”
[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 <br>260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사

[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.