Jeong Seong-jo’s remarkable rise
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Jeong Seong-jo of the Sono professional basketball team is breaking barriers as a non-professional player and making history.
Behind his success is a special younger brother who has been his unwavering source of support and strength.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.
[Report]
Jeong Seong-jo, who comes from a non-professional basketball club, is rewriting the history of professional basketball.
Just one month after joining the team, he made a dramatic three-point shot in his debut match.
He became the first player from a non-professional background to score in the 27-year history of professional basketball.
In his first game of the new year, he left a strong impression with a block shot, two assists, and a steal.
The person who was even happier than Jeong Seong-jo, who has surpassed his limits, is his younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo, who is five years younger.
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I was working part-time during (Seong-jo's first score), so I couldn't see it live, but I watched it on TV, and it felt really good. I wanted to shout while I was working."]
Younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo is not only Jeong Seong-jo's practice partner but also a teammate from the club, making him a reliable companion in his basketball life.
They were so famous as the strongest brother duo in the amateur basketball community.
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "If there is 100% share in my brother's professional debut, I think I have about 10%... He always asks me to fetch the ball for him during practice."]
[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I think he has a bit more than 10%. We played a lot of basketball together, and he helped me with many small things, so I believe that's how I got here."]
Jeong Seong-jo will participate in the three-point shootout at the All-Star game on Jan. 19, but his younger brother was calm about it.
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "Usually, rookies participate in the dunk contest, and I think they might have let him do this because he couldn't participate in that. I don't think it will be easy for him to pass the preliminaries!"]
Sometimes like friends, the brothers support each other as companions in life, sharing hopes of working together in a professional basketball team in the future.
[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I hope you study hard and don't get injured until 2025."]
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I hope he becomes a player who can play in critical moments and that this year will be one where we can meet as a player and a trainer."]
["Wishing you great success in 2025!"]
This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Jeong Seong-jo’s remarkable rise
-
- 입력 2025-01-09 00:21:30
Jeong Seong-jo of the Sono professional basketball team is breaking barriers as a non-professional player and making history.
Behind his success is a special younger brother who has been his unwavering source of support and strength.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.
[Report]
Jeong Seong-jo, who comes from a non-professional basketball club, is rewriting the history of professional basketball.
Just one month after joining the team, he made a dramatic three-point shot in his debut match.
He became the first player from a non-professional background to score in the 27-year history of professional basketball.
In his first game of the new year, he left a strong impression with a block shot, two assists, and a steal.
The person who was even happier than Jeong Seong-jo, who has surpassed his limits, is his younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo, who is five years younger.
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I was working part-time during (Seong-jo's first score), so I couldn't see it live, but I watched it on TV, and it felt really good. I wanted to shout while I was working."]
Younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo is not only Jeong Seong-jo's practice partner but also a teammate from the club, making him a reliable companion in his basketball life.
They were so famous as the strongest brother duo in the amateur basketball community.
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "If there is 100% share in my brother's professional debut, I think I have about 10%... He always asks me to fetch the ball for him during practice."]
[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I think he has a bit more than 10%. We played a lot of basketball together, and he helped me with many small things, so I believe that's how I got here."]
Jeong Seong-jo will participate in the three-point shootout at the All-Star game on Jan. 19, but his younger brother was calm about it.
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "Usually, rookies participate in the dunk contest, and I think they might have let him do this because he couldn't participate in that. I don't think it will be easy for him to pass the preliminaries!"]
Sometimes like friends, the brothers support each other as companions in life, sharing hopes of working together in a professional basketball team in the future.
[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I hope you study hard and don't get injured until 2025."]
[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I hope he becomes a player who can play in critical moments and that this year will be one where we can meet as a player and a trainer."]
["Wishing you great success in 2025!"]
This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.
-
-
하무림 기자 hagosu@kbs.co.kr하무림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.