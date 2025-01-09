News 9

Jeong Seong-jo’s remarkable rise

입력 2025.01.09 (00:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Jeong Seong-jo of the Sono professional basketball team is breaking barriers as a non-professional player and making history.

Behind his success is a special younger brother who has been his unwavering source of support and strength.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.

[Report]

Jeong Seong-jo, who comes from a non-professional basketball club, is rewriting the history of professional basketball.

Just one month after joining the team, he made a dramatic three-point shot in his debut match.

He became the first player from a non-professional background to score in the 27-year history of professional basketball.

In his first game of the new year, he left a strong impression with a block shot, two assists, and a steal.

The person who was even happier than Jeong Seong-jo, who has surpassed his limits, is his younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo, who is five years younger.

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I was working part-time during (Seong-jo's first score), so I couldn't see it live, but I watched it on TV, and it felt really good. I wanted to shout while I was working."]

Younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo is not only Jeong Seong-jo's practice partner but also a teammate from the club, making him a reliable companion in his basketball life.

They were so famous as the strongest brother duo in the amateur basketball community.

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "If there is 100% share in my brother's professional debut, I think I have about 10%... He always asks me to fetch the ball for him during practice."]

[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I think he has a bit more than 10%. We played a lot of basketball together, and he helped me with many small things, so I believe that's how I got here."]

Jeong Seong-jo will participate in the three-point shootout at the All-Star game on Jan. 19, but his younger brother was calm about it.

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "Usually, rookies participate in the dunk contest, and I think they might have let him do this because he couldn't participate in that. I don't think it will be easy for him to pass the preliminaries!"]

Sometimes like friends, the brothers support each other as companions in life, sharing hopes of working together in a professional basketball team in the future.

[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I hope you study hard and don't get injured until 2025."]

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I hope he becomes a player who can play in critical moments and that this year will be one where we can meet as a player and a trainer."]

["Wishing you great success in 2025!"]

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeong Seong-jo’s remarkable rise
    • 입력 2025-01-09 00:21:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Jeong Seong-jo of the Sono professional basketball team is breaking barriers as a non-professional player and making history.

Behind his success is a special younger brother who has been his unwavering source of support and strength.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.

[Report]

Jeong Seong-jo, who comes from a non-professional basketball club, is rewriting the history of professional basketball.

Just one month after joining the team, he made a dramatic three-point shot in his debut match.

He became the first player from a non-professional background to score in the 27-year history of professional basketball.

In his first game of the new year, he left a strong impression with a block shot, two assists, and a steal.

The person who was even happier than Jeong Seong-jo, who has surpassed his limits, is his younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo, who is five years younger.

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I was working part-time during (Seong-jo's first score), so I couldn't see it live, but I watched it on TV, and it felt really good. I wanted to shout while I was working."]

Younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo is not only Jeong Seong-jo's practice partner but also a teammate from the club, making him a reliable companion in his basketball life.

They were so famous as the strongest brother duo in the amateur basketball community.

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "If there is 100% share in my brother's professional debut, I think I have about 10%... He always asks me to fetch the ball for him during practice."]

[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I think he has a bit more than 10%. We played a lot of basketball together, and he helped me with many small things, so I believe that's how I got here."]

Jeong Seong-jo will participate in the three-point shootout at the All-Star game on Jan. 19, but his younger brother was calm about it.

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "Usually, rookies participate in the dunk contest, and I think they might have let him do this because he couldn't participate in that. I don't think it will be easy for him to pass the preliminaries!"]

Sometimes like friends, the brothers support each other as companions in life, sharing hopes of working together in a professional basketball team in the future.

[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I hope you study hard and don't get injured until 2025."]

[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I hope he becomes a player who can play in critical moments and that this year will be one where we can meet as a player and a trainer."]

["Wishing you great success in 2025!"]

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?

고심 깊어지는 공수처…2차 영장 집행은 언제?
체포보단 구속영장?…<br>“기소하라” 주장 배경은

체포보단 구속영장?…“기소하라” 주장 배경은
경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 <br>위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”

경찰 1·2인자 기소…“‘헌법 위반’ 보고 묵살한 채 봉쇄”
[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 <br>260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사

[단독] 국세청, CJ 이재현 260억 대 미신고 계좌 세무조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.