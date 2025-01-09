Jeong Seong-jo’s remarkable rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jeong Seong-jo of the Sono professional basketball team is breaking barriers as a non-professional player and making history.



Behind his success is a special younger brother who has been his unwavering source of support and strength.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.



[Report]



Jeong Seong-jo, who comes from a non-professional basketball club, is rewriting the history of professional basketball.



Just one month after joining the team, he made a dramatic three-point shot in his debut match.



He became the first player from a non-professional background to score in the 27-year history of professional basketball.



In his first game of the new year, he left a strong impression with a block shot, two assists, and a steal.



The person who was even happier than Jeong Seong-jo, who has surpassed his limits, is his younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo, who is five years younger.



[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I was working part-time during (Seong-jo's first score), so I couldn't see it live, but I watched it on TV, and it felt really good. I wanted to shout while I was working."]



Younger brother Jeong Hwan-jo is not only Jeong Seong-jo's practice partner but also a teammate from the club, making him a reliable companion in his basketball life.



They were so famous as the strongest brother duo in the amateur basketball community.



[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "If there is 100% share in my brother's professional debut, I think I have about 10%... He always asks me to fetch the ball for him during practice."]



[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I think he has a bit more than 10%. We played a lot of basketball together, and he helped me with many small things, so I believe that's how I got here."]



Jeong Seong-jo will participate in the three-point shootout at the All-Star game on Jan. 19, but his younger brother was calm about it.



[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "Usually, rookies participate in the dunk contest, and I think they might have let him do this because he couldn't participate in that. I don't think it will be easy for him to pass the preliminaries!"]



Sometimes like friends, the brothers support each other as companions in life, sharing hopes of working together in a professional basketball team in the future.



[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono/Older Brother: "I hope you study hard and don't get injured until 2025."]



[Jeong Hwan-jo/University of Suwon 1st year/Younger Brother: "I hope he becomes a player who can play in critical moments and that this year will be one where we can meet as a player and a trainer."]



["Wishing you great success in 2025!"]



This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.



