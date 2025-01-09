News 9

LG Twins pledges to win in 2025

[Anchor]

The professional baseball team LG held a special New Year’s meeting and kicked off their first official schedule to reclaim the top position.

The star players pledged to win and uniquely committed to ethics training to eradicate drunk driving as they vowed for a fresh start.

Reporter Park Jumi attended LG's special opening ceremony.

[Report]

The sound of fierce resolve, strong enough to blow away the freezing cold, hints at LG's determination ahead of the upcoming season.

They have made a strong start once again to bring back the glory of 2023.

To fill the void felt in the bullpen last year, they have properly reinforced it by acquiring Kim Kang-ryul from Doosan.

[Kim Kang-ryul/LG Pitcher: "I have transferred to LG, which shares the same Jamsil Baseball Stadium. I understand the reason for my acquisition well, so I will work hard to minimize that gap."]

Im Chan-kyu and Son Ju-young, who showcased fantastic chemistry by participating in the tournament wearing Son Ju-young's jersey after he couldn't join the national team during Premier12, are speaking in unison.

[Son Ju-young & Im Chan-kyu/LG: "Our goal is to definitely advance to the Korean Series. I hope Son Ju-young can pitch well as the ace starting this year."]

The special ethics training also caught attention.

With three players causing drunk driving incidents last year, new captain Park Hae-min and all the players voiced that there should be no more alcohol-related scandals.

[Son Ju-young/LG: "I think, 'It's just me.' But it causes too much damage. (Will there be such incidents this year?) No, I hope there won't be. I don't think there will be."]

[Park Hae-min/LG 2025 Captain: "As a captain, I will continue to remind the players and ensure that such incidents never occur."]

Once again, they are determined to become the cleanest team while aiming for victory.

LG's start in 2025 was more special than any other team.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

