GS Caltex women’s volleyball team ends 14-game losing streak
The players were in tears, and the coach could not hide his emotions during that moment.
It was a fierce battle that went all the way to the final fifth set.
The moment GS Caltex finally broke their 14-game losing streak came when Kim Yeon-koung's serve hit the net.
After two long months, some players were sobbing over the precious victory, and everyone had moist eyes.
Although they couldn't hold back their tears, they still posed for photos with bright smiles, celebrating the emotional win.
Coach Lee Yong-taek also seemed to struggle to hold back tears, possibly due to the mental strain he had been under.
Eventually, as he headed out of the arena, his emotions overflowed, leaving a significant impression.
[Lee Yong-taek/GS Caltex Coach: "I could see that the players were struggling a lot, and I felt that they had let that go, so I think my emotions just overflowed in that moment."]
입력 2025-01-09 00:53:30
