[News Today] CIO MULLS 2ND WARRANT EXECUTION
[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, now holding a second arrest warrant, is carefully deliberating the timing of its execution. Facing heavy criticism from a prior failed attempt, the CIO is cautiously planning its next move.
[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has not disclosed the duration of validity for this newly issued arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
It's a shift from its earlier decision to unveil that the validity period was seven days for the warrant.
Amid heavy criticism over the failed attempt at its first warrant execution, the CIO looks to be more wary of investigation security this time.
Oh Dong-woon/ Chief Prosecutor, CIO (Jan. 7)
Matters such as the expiration must be kept under wraps for now for a successful warrant execution.
An arrest warrant typically expires after seven days but could be extended upon a judge's approval.
The CIO also remains silent on when it will execute the new warrant, only saying it's consulting with the police.
Again unlike from earlier, it's reportedly believed to be open to making an attempt at night or over the weekend.
It differs from the first attempt when investigators made a move on a week day during work hours noting they will mind their manners and be respectful of the president.
In a rather unusual move, the CIO had even alerted the media the time its probe team departed the Gwacheon office headed toward the presidential residence.
However as that first attempt failed due to strong resistance by Yoon's security team, it can't be ruled out the second attempt may take place more abruptly.
Meanwhile amid a police investigation into the Presidential Security Service chief Park Jong-joon and others, his deputy Kim Sung-hoon failed to respond to the police's second request for questioning on Wednesday.
- 입력 2025-01-09 17:08:39
- 수정2025-01-09 17:09:13
