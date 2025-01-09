News Today

[News Today] CJ CHAIR’S SHADY SWISS ACCOUNTS

입력 2025.01.09 (17:12) 수정 2025.01.09 (17:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Two months ago, KBS revealed that the National Tax Service launched a special probe into CJ Group. Now, it's confirmed that this investigation has uncovered a Swiss bank account tied to Chairman Lee Jay-hyun, amid multiple tax evasion allegations.

[REPORT]
A special tax probe began on CJ Group last November.

The probe is carried out by the inspection unit 4 at the National Tax Service's Seoul Regional Office, a team renowned for efficiently getting results.

High intensity audits are ongoing into the conglomerate's various subsidiaries including its flagship arm CJ CheilJedang.

KBS has confirmed that CJ Group chairman Lee Jay-hyun is also subject to tax evasion charges.

The National Tax Service is particularly focused on three accounts opened at Swiss bank UBS.

All three were under the joint name of Lee and his late mother Sohn Bok-nam. They were opened prior to 2013 and closed in late 2016.

Several deposits and withdrawals were made during the three years. When the balance was high, it once reached the 26 billion won range, or nearly 18 million dollars, according to the NTS.

Under the tax code at that time, an overseas account with a balance of more than one billion won had to be reported to the NTS.

However, no report was made for the three accounts.

An Soo-nam / Tax accountant
Regulations are bolstered to prevent offshore tax evasion, illegal transactions and boost transparency of tax resources. This includes a dual measure of max 20% fine alongside criminal penalty.

Such undeclaration constitutes fraud or other irregularity, which amounts to tax evasion.

There's also a reason why the NTS believes this may not be an honest mistake.

Previously, chairman Lee was caught owning stocks of paper companies traced to the tax haven Virgin Islands.

He then reported his overseas assets to the NTS from 2013. At the time, he was slapped with fines of some ten billion won, or 6.8 million dollars.

In response, CJ Group said that on a corporate level, it cannot identify the Swiss accounts reported by KBS and that as a company, it has not managed unreported overseas accounts since the 2013 slush fund scandal.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CJ CHAIR’S SHADY SWISS ACCOUNTS
    • 입력 2025-01-09 17:12:25
    • 수정2025-01-09 17:12:51
    News Today

[LEAD]
Two months ago, KBS revealed that the National Tax Service launched a special probe into CJ Group. Now, it's confirmed that this investigation has uncovered a Swiss bank account tied to Chairman Lee Jay-hyun, amid multiple tax evasion allegations.

[REPORT]
A special tax probe began on CJ Group last November.

The probe is carried out by the inspection unit 4 at the National Tax Service's Seoul Regional Office, a team renowned for efficiently getting results.

High intensity audits are ongoing into the conglomerate's various subsidiaries including its flagship arm CJ CheilJedang.

KBS has confirmed that CJ Group chairman Lee Jay-hyun is also subject to tax evasion charges.

The National Tax Service is particularly focused on three accounts opened at Swiss bank UBS.

All three were under the joint name of Lee and his late mother Sohn Bok-nam. They were opened prior to 2013 and closed in late 2016.

Several deposits and withdrawals were made during the three years. When the balance was high, it once reached the 26 billion won range, or nearly 18 million dollars, according to the NTS.

Under the tax code at that time, an overseas account with a balance of more than one billion won had to be reported to the NTS.

However, no report was made for the three accounts.

An Soo-nam / Tax accountant
Regulations are bolstered to prevent offshore tax evasion, illegal transactions and boost transparency of tax resources. This includes a dual measure of max 20% fine alongside criminal penalty.

Such undeclaration constitutes fraud or other irregularity, which amounts to tax evasion.

There's also a reason why the NTS believes this may not be an honest mistake.

Previously, chairman Lee was caught owning stocks of paper companies traced to the tax haven Virgin Islands.

He then reported his overseas assets to the NTS from 2013. At the time, he was slapped with fines of some ten billion won, or 6.8 million dollars.

In response, CJ Group said that on a corporate level, it cannot identify the Swiss accounts reported by KBS and that as a company, it has not managed unreported overseas accounts since the 2013 slush fund scandal.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이번 겨울 최강 한파…내일 아침 더 춥다

이번 겨울 최강 한파…내일 아침 더 춥다
헌재 “경찰·검찰 등 비상계엄 수사 기록 일부 확보”

헌재 “경찰·검찰 등 비상계엄 수사 기록 일부 확보”
尹측 “2차 체포영장도 권한쟁의…여러 문제 해결돼야 심판 출석”

尹측 “2차 체포영장도 권한쟁의…여러 문제 해결돼야 심판 출석”
‘내란 혐의 특검법’ 재발의…<br>계엄 긴급 현안질문

‘내란 혐의 특검법’ 재발의…계엄 긴급 현안질문
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.