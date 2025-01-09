[News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 3’ SPOILER CONTROVERSY

[LEAD]

Actress Park Gyu-young has been embroiled in controversy over allegations of leaking details about the upcoming season of the Netflix drama 'Squid Game'. This made news after she uploaded a picture on social media.



[REPORT]

Actress Park Gyu-young depicts the role of one of the Pink Guards in the second season of Squid Game.



Amid global attention on the Korean survival thriller and her performance, she has sparked unexpected controversy.



On Wednesday, she posted a behind-the-scene photo of herself taken during the filming of the TV series on her social media account.



The problem is that the photo includes another actor seen behind her.



This actor who appeared in Squid Game season two as a game participant is seen dressed in the iconic green uniform.



But the shared photo shows the same actor wearing the pink uniform of a guard.



This is why many fans believe that Park Gyu-young dropped a major spoiler revealing key narrative twists in the upcoming season 3 of 'Squid Game'.



Following the controversy, the actress deleted the photo.



It is known that the Squid Game cast have to pay hefty penalties if they violate non-disclosure agreements.



In response, Netflix says no discussions have taken place for now on Park's penalty payment.