[News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 3’ SPOILER CONTROVERSY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Actress Park Gyu-young has been embroiled in controversy over allegations of leaking details about the upcoming season of the Netflix drama 'Squid Game'. This made news after she uploaded a picture on social media.
[REPORT]
Actress Park Gyu-young depicts the role of one of the Pink Guards in the second season of Squid Game.
Amid global attention on the Korean survival thriller and her performance, she has sparked unexpected controversy.
On Wednesday, she posted a behind-the-scene photo of herself taken during the filming of the TV series on her social media account.
The problem is that the photo includes another actor seen behind her.
This actor who appeared in Squid Game season two as a game participant is seen dressed in the iconic green uniform.
But the shared photo shows the same actor wearing the pink uniform of a guard.
This is why many fans believe that Park Gyu-young dropped a major spoiler revealing key narrative twists in the upcoming season 3 of 'Squid Game'.
Following the controversy, the actress deleted the photo.
It is known that the Squid Game cast have to pay hefty penalties if they violate non-disclosure agreements.
In response, Netflix says no discussions have taken place for now on Park's penalty payment.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 3’ SPOILER CONTROVERSY
-
- 입력 2025-01-09 17:15:50
- 수정2025-01-09 17:16:07
[LEAD]
Actress Park Gyu-young has been embroiled in controversy over allegations of leaking details about the upcoming season of the Netflix drama 'Squid Game'. This made news after she uploaded a picture on social media.
[REPORT]
Actress Park Gyu-young depicts the role of one of the Pink Guards in the second season of Squid Game.
Amid global attention on the Korean survival thriller and her performance, she has sparked unexpected controversy.
On Wednesday, she posted a behind-the-scene photo of herself taken during the filming of the TV series on her social media account.
The problem is that the photo includes another actor seen behind her.
This actor who appeared in Squid Game season two as a game participant is seen dressed in the iconic green uniform.
But the shared photo shows the same actor wearing the pink uniform of a guard.
This is why many fans believe that Park Gyu-young dropped a major spoiler revealing key narrative twists in the upcoming season 3 of 'Squid Game'.
Following the controversy, the actress deleted the photo.
It is known that the Squid Game cast have to pay hefty penalties if they violate non-disclosure agreements.
In response, Netflix says no discussions have taken place for now on Park's penalty payment.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.