[News Today] ‘HARBIN’ SOLD TO 117 COUNTRIES

The film 'Harbin', depicting the heroic exploits of Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun, has reached global audiences. The film has been exported to 117 countries, including Japan.



According to its distributor, the film has already premiered in overseas markets like the U.S., Singapore and Indonesia since late last year. The movie is also scheduled to be released in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.



The distributor says it is unusual and meaningful that a film about Korean history has achieved such success in international sales.



The company also attributed the feat to the movie's excellent quality recognized through international film festivals.



Starring Hyun Bin, 'Harbin' has remained No.1 on the box office since its release in Korea on December 24, attracting an accumulated 3.8 million viewers.