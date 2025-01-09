[News Today] ‘HARBIN’ SOLD TO 117 COUNTRIES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The film 'Harbin', depicting the heroic exploits of Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun, has reached global audiences. The film has been exported to 117 countries, including Japan.
[REPORT]
The movie 'Harbin', which follows the life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, has been exported to 117 countries, including Japan.
According to its distributor, the film has already premiered in overseas markets like the U.S., Singapore and Indonesia since late last year. The movie is also scheduled to be released in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.
The distributor says it is unusual and meaningful that a film about Korean history has achieved such success in international sales.
The company also attributed the feat to the movie's excellent quality recognized through international film festivals.
Starring Hyun Bin, 'Harbin' has remained No.1 on the box office since its release in Korea on December 24, attracting an accumulated 3.8 million viewers.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘HARBIN’ SOLD TO 117 COUNTRIES
-
- 입력 2025-01-09 17:16:42
- 수정2025-01-09 17:17:00
[LEAD]
The film 'Harbin', depicting the heroic exploits of Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun, has reached global audiences. The film has been exported to 117 countries, including Japan.
[REPORT]
The movie 'Harbin', which follows the life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, has been exported to 117 countries, including Japan.
According to its distributor, the film has already premiered in overseas markets like the U.S., Singapore and Indonesia since late last year. The movie is also scheduled to be released in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.
The distributor says it is unusual and meaningful that a film about Korean history has achieved such success in international sales.
The company also attributed the feat to the movie's excellent quality recognized through international film festivals.
Starring Hyun Bin, 'Harbin' has remained No.1 on the box office since its release in Korea on December 24, attracting an accumulated 3.8 million viewers.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.