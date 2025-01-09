Police pressure security service

동영상 고정 취소

The police are increasing pressure by demanding the identities of the employees who prevented the execution of the first warrant from the Presidential Security Service.



If the head of the Security Service continues to ignore the summons requests, the police are expected to apply for an arrest warrant.



There are speculations that they may first neutralize the leadership of the Security Service and then attempt to execute the warrant.



Reporter Yoon Bom-i has the details.



[Report]



The Presidential Security Service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant with buses and human chains.



The key to executing the warrant in the second attempt lies in breaking through the layers of obstruction created by the Security Service.



Therefore, the police are raising the level of pressure on the Security Service.



First, they demanded the identities of the 26 individuals who obstructed the execution of the warrant during the first attempt.



Based on the acquired evidence, they plan to verify identities and consider charges of obstruction of official duties.



The Security Service has indicated that they have "no particular comment" and are showing no response, while the leadership, including Chief Park Jong-jun, has also been unresponsive to police summons for six days.



If Chief Park and others continue to ignore the summons, the police are expected to apply for an arrest warrant as early as this weekend.



[Lee Se-il/Lawyer/Former Police Officer: "Typically, for an arrest warrant, they make about three requests for appearance beforehand. If they ignore the summons for three times, the likelihood of an arrest warrant being issued is high."]



The Security Service is equipped with up to 700 security personnel and personal firearms.



There is an interpretation that if they arrest Chief Park and others, it would neutralize the leadership of the Security Service, making the execution of the warrant easier.



Therefore, if the Corruption Investigation Office is considering the arrest of the head of the Security Service, the timing for executing the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to be after this coming Monday.



This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i reporting.



