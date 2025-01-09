Opposition pressures security office

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The opposition, which has been calling for President Yoon's arrest, is also showing a dual approach of both hard and soft tactics, engaging in psychological warfare against the National Security Office.



The National Security Office's stance of preventing the execution of the warrant remains unchanged.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Around 1 PM yesterday (1.8), a figure presumed to be President Yoon Suk Yeol was captured on camera at the entrance of the presidential residence.



The footage shows him seemingly giving instructions to security personnel for about seven minutes.



Analysts believe this public appearance was a deliberate move after an opposition lawmaker raised rumors earlier in the day about a potential escape.



Today (1.9), claims emerged that opinions within the National Security Office differ by generation regarding their role in preventing the execution of the warrant.



[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party Lawmaker/CBS 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "Under the surface, there is a lot of boiling discontent. This means that there is significant dissatisfaction with the reckless remarks and actions being taken by some of the leadership."]



The opposition further pressured security office personnel, warning that obstructing the warrant execution again would lead to consequences, urging them not to follow their leaders' orders.



[Ko Min-jung/Democratic Party lawmaker: "I promise to do my best to provide legal support and solidarity to the National Security Office employees who act according to the law and their conscience."]



In response, the National Security Office stated that while it cannot confirm individual thoughts, its position of protecting the president remains unchanged.



Reports also suggest growing resistance within the office to what they see as efforts to undermine their authority, including the opposition's proposed bill to abolish the National Security Office.



With the situation escalating and fears of physical clashes increasing, it has been reported that the presidential office has asked Acting President Choi Sang-mok to enhance security measures to prevent potential confrontations.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



