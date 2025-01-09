News 9

Rival rallies near Pres. Yoon

[Anchor]

Let’s take a look at the current situation around the presidential residence.

Reporter Choi Min-young is on the scene.

Reporter Choi, despite the cold wave, are both pro and anti groups still holding rallies?

[Report]

Yes, although the perceived temperature has dropped further and the wind has become harsher, pro and anti rallies regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest are still ongoing near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.

Participants from both sides are bundled up in winter gear, and it seems they will not leave the area in front of the residence tonight (1.9) as well.

The pro-arrest rally participants set up a stage near the entrance of the residence early in the morning and have resumed their indefinite sit-in protest.

They are raising their voices, claiming that President Yoon is the leader of the insurrection and that the investigative agencies should immediately execute a second arrest warrant.

Criticism of the Security Office is also intensifying, as a civic group has submitted a request for investigation against Park Jong-jun, the head of the Security Office, to the National Office of Investigation.

The anti-arrest rally against President Yoon is also continuing near the residence.

Undeterred by the severe cold, supporters of President Yoon, holding Korean and American flags, are asserting that both the impeachment and the arrest warrant are invalid.

At the rally site, wreaths supporting the president have also been lined up.

In contrast to the chaotic situation in front of the residence, the view of the residence itself was calm yet tense.

Currently, the entrance to the residence is blocked by a 45-seat bus, and barbed wire has been installed on the outer walls and fences.

This has been KBS News' Choi Min-young reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

