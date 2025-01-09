Yoon files injunction on warrant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon's side has also expressed that they will not effectively comply with the arrest.



They stated that the second arrest warrant is also invalid and filed a request for a dispute over authority with the Constitutional Court.



They continued to argue that there is an intention to show something in the attempt to arrest the president, and it could lead to civil war.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side did not recognize the second arrest warrant.



They claimed that the issuance was invalid due to the jurisdiction of the court being incorrect and filed a request for a dispute over authority with the Constitutional Court, along with a request for a provisional injunction to suspend its effect.



Although three judges have already ruled that there is no issue with the issuance of the arrest warrant - through the issuance of the first warrant, the dismissal of the objection, and the issuance of the second warrant - they did not acknowledge this.



They argued that even if the arrest warrant is executed, it can only detain for 48 hours, claiming it is a showy procedure without effectiveness.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Representative of President Yoon: "In reality, the actual time available to investigate any suspect in a state of arrest is very limited."]



This is essentially a claim that they will not comply with the execution of the second arrest warrant.



They also mentioned that if the attempts to arrest continue, it could eventually lead to 'civil war'.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Representative of President Yoon: "There is a concern that it could provoke some extreme backlash. If things go wrong, this could lead to civil war..."]



In response to the criticism of 'buying time', they stated that there is no reason for that and claimed, 'We are at normal speed', but there are criticisms that this stance does not recognize the rule of law.



[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Rapporteur Judge: "If the warrant issued by the judge is not executed or the judgment made by the judge is not enforced, how can the Republic of Korea be maintained?"]



President Yoon's side stated that if a detention warrant is requested, President Yoon will personally attend the detention hearing, but when asked about it today (1.9), they replied, "We will make a judgment depending on the situation."



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



