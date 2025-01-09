News 9

U.S. senator urges stability in Korea

[Anchor]

Concerns have also been raised overseas regarding the domestic situation.

The first Korean-American U.S. Senator, Andy Kim, mentioned the possibility of violence in Korea and stated that stability is urgent.

He also pointed out that politicians should not exploit the current situation for their ambitions.

Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Andy Kim, the first Korean-American to enter the U.S. Senate, held a press conference to share his thoughts on the impeachment situation in Korea.

Senator Kim described the current situation as a standoff and expressed concerns about the possibility of violence.

[Andy Kim/U.S. Senator: "That the standoff concerns me greatly. If there is violence, if there's some sort of outbreak...erodes so much trust from the South Korean people in their process..."]

Above all, he emphasized that political stability is urgently needed in Korea, and specifically pointed out that Korean politicians should not use the current situation for personal ambitions.

[Andy Kim/U.S. Senator: "It's really a critical time with for stability, not for any particular person to try to use this to advance their own political, you know, ambitions."]

Although he did not name specific groups or politicians, he criticized the actions of both the ruling and opposition parties in Korea for only considering political advantages.

Senator Kim expressed concerns about the declaration of emergency martial law at the time but later assessed that democratic resilience was confirmed.

[Andy Kim/U.S. Senator: "Their democracy is working, and when things go out of line, that the process has been able to bring that back in a more stable way."]

Senator Andy Kim advised Korean politicians to be aware that the public is watching their every word and action under a microscope and to act with caution and thoughtfulness.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

