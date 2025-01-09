Public power clash looms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If the execution of the presidential arrest warrant is attempted while the current situation persists, it seems difficult to rule out the possibility of a clash between public authorities.



In reality, citizens hold differing views on the issuance and execution of the arrest warrant.



However, I believe that most of our citizens would agree that there should be no physical conflict.



Let's discuss this issue with Shin Ji-hye from the political department.



Welcome, reporter Shin.



First, the Corruption Investigation Office, or CIO, has stated that they will not back down this time, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the CIO suffered a significant setback due to the failure of the first warrant execution.



The CIO Director, Oh Dong-woon, has been criticized for a lack of capability and has apologized, stating that "the second execution will be the last."



[Anchor]



The Presidential Security Service also seems to be the same as before, right?



[Reporter]



Their position remains unchanged: they will block the execution of the warrant.



The head of the Presidential Security Service has already warned against compliance, stating that there is legal controversy surrounding this warrant execution.



They prioritize adhering to the presidential security act that mandates the protection of the security zone.



[Anchor]



Neither side seems willing to back down.



[Reporter]



That's correct.



President Yoon is not complying with the warrant execution, while the opposition is pressuring to remove President Yoon by any means necessary, leading to heightened tensions between the investigative agencies and the Presidential Security Service.



Both sides are armed and capable of using physical force, which raises significant concerns.



While both the police and the presidential security service likely share the sentiment that "there should be no conflict," it is clear that even a single clash could lead to irreversible consequences.



[Anchor]



Yes, as you said, there could be irreversible outcomes, but is there no way to mediate this situation?



Why is that not possible?



[Reporter]



First, the CIO is guaranteed investigative independence.



Neither the president nor anyone else can give instructions or engage in discussions regarding the affairs of the CIO.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok is also not intervening.



The presidential security service is insisting that the protection of President Yoon is their top priority.



In response, the opposition is demanding that Acting President Choi command the presidential security service to execute the warrant, but Acting President Choi maintains a stance of "non-involvement."



[Anchor]



That said, we cannot just leave the possibility of a clash unaddressed, can we?



Is there no alternative?



[Reporter]



There is.



The best solution would be for President Yoon to voluntarily comply with the warrant execution.



This would be a fundamental solution to the current situation.



However, President Yoon's side claims that the warrant itself is illegal and insists on filing for a pretrial detention warrant or indictment instead.



The likelihood of accepting the arrest warrant is currently extremely low.



[Anchor]



Then, what are the realistically possible alternatives?



[Reporter]



One option that has been suggested is for the CIO to hand the case over to the police.



President Yoon's side has stated that they would accept an investigation by the police, arguing that the CIO does not have the authority to investigate charges of insurrection.



However, the CIO, which is already preparing to execute the arrest warrant, is also unlikely to back down.



While the thoughts of each agency may differ, it is clear that a clash between public authorities must not occur.



At this point, President Yoon's decision is necessary.



It also seems that the political sphere needs to play a role in conflict resolution.



[Anchor]



Yes, I hope that all relevant agencies can show wisdom in discussing and seeking alternatives, with a shared understanding that we must prevent a larger catastrophe.



Thank you, reporter Shin.



